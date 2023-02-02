BOULDER, Colorado — Texas A&M University-Commerce won six events at the Colorado Invitational indoor track and field meet last weekend.
Chandler King took the men’s long jump, Amaka Ezukanma won the women’s triple jump, Delan Edwin won the men’s 60-meter dash and Sofia Khenfar won the women’s 60. Other victories went to Ibrahim Fuseini in the men’s 200 and Eddie Barrientes, Conner Stockerl, Philip Krenek and Edwin in the men’s 4x400-meter relay.
The Lions will compete next at the Howie Ryan Invitational (Houston) and Tyson Invitational (Arkansas) on Feb. 10-11.
Colorado Invitational
A&M-Commerce results
Men’s Division
60-meter dash — 1. Delan Edwin, 6.70; 2. Ibrahim Fuseini, 6.73; 3. J.T. Smith, 6.77.
200-meter dash — 1. Ibrahim Fuseini, 21.32; 2. J.T. Smith, 21.34.
400-meter run — 4. Philip Kranek, 47.97; 6. Ziphion Reevey, 48.84.
4x400-meter relay — 1. A&M-Commerce (Eddie Barrientes, Conner Stockerl, Philip Krenek, Delan Edwin), 3:13.19.
Long jump — 1. Chandler King, 23-2 1/2; 3. Trayveon Franklin, 22-2 1/4.
Women’s Division
60-meter dash — 1. Sofia Khenfar, 7.60; 2. Leah Pettis, 7.60; 8. Bre’anna Lacy, 8.07.
200-meter dash — 2. Leah Pettis, 24.30; 8. Bre’anna Lacy, 25.50.
400-meter dash — 3. Naomi Ndukwe, 56.53.
4x400-meter relay — 2. A&M-Commerce (Francesca Aquilion, Sofia Khenfar, Naomi Ndukwe, Mariana Shostak), 3:58.04.
Long jump — 2. Celeste Sela, 18-4 1/2; 3. Amaka Ezukanma, 16-10; 4. Dejah Fuller, 16-7 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Amaka Ezukanma, 38-1 1/2; 2. Dejah Fuller, 36-3 1/2.
