COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce won 13 events in its final tuneup before the Southland Conference Track and Field Championships.
The Lions led the way in the East Texas Quad meet against other teams from Harding (Ark.), Southern Arkansas, East Texas Baptist, Southwestern Christian, North Central and Dallas Baptist.
Delan Edwin led the Lions, winning the 100-meter dash in a wind-aided 10.17 and the 200 with a legal wind at 20.64, which ranks among the top times in the conference.
The conference meet is set for May 4-6 at A&M-Commerce.
East Texas Quad
Memorial Stadium, Commerce
Thursday
A&M-Commerce results
WOMEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash — 1. Sofia Khenfar, 11.89; 3. Laderria Myers, 12.22; 6. Celeste Sela, 12.63.
200-meter dash — 1. Sofia Khenfar, 24.71; 2. Ashley Benton, 24.78; 7. Bre’anna Lacy, 25.90.
400-meter run — 1. Mariana Shostak, 54.31; 2. Naomi Ndukwe, 55.22.
800-meter run — 4. Nour Almasri, 2:28.33.
1500-meter run — 1. Nour Almasri, 5:04.15; 4. Alondra Campa, 5:17.75; 5. Elizabeth Ibarra, 5:21.26; 6. Cailey Johnson, 5:22.60.
5000-meter run — 1. Bailey Neal, 19:36.76.
100-meter hurdles — 4. Elizbeth Ortiz, 15.01.
High jump — 1. Veronika Kramarenko, 5-6; 3. Elizabeth Ortiz, 4-11.
Long jump — 1. Celeste Sela, 19-2 3/4; 2. Amaka Ezukanma, 18-10 1/2; 3. Imani Taylor, 18-2 1/2; 7. Mia Abraham, 17-1 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Amaka Ezukanma, 41-5 1/4; 2. Ejah Fuller, 39-6 1/2; 4. Trinity Hall, 35-8 3/4; 5. Goodness Okoh, 34-9 3/4.
Shot put — 4. DeMaya Stokes, 32-7 3/4.
Discus — 7. Loyce Juiye, 85-11.
Hammer throw — 1. Hailey Wanoreck, 190-1.
MEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash — 1. Delan Edwin, 10.17; 3. Ibrahim Fuseini, 10.51.
200-meter dash — 1. Delan Edwin, 20.64; 3. Adrian Taylor, 21.76.
400-meter run — 2. Adrian Taylor, 48.45.
800-meter run — 3. Christian Bridgeman, 1:56.49; 6. Tristen Sabin, 1:58.92.
1500-meter run — 2. Joshua Schutter, 4:00.01; 3. Casey Novelo, 4:00.91; 4. John Speer, 4:04.66; 5. Nicholas Deutsch, 4:07.82; 6. Ace Garcia, 4:09.20; 7. Christopher Flores, 4:10.04.
5000-meter run — 1. John Speer, 16:18.50; 2. Casey Novelo, 16:22.10; 4. Lance Davis, 16:32.07; 6. Joe Cruz, 16:45.88; 7. Colten Van Voorhis, 16:58.33.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Cameron Macon 14.37; 7 . Timothy Carr, 15.77.
400-meter hurdles — 1. Axel Paolucci, 53.12.
3000-meter steeplechase — 2. Cooper Miller, 10:55.95.
4x400-meter relay — 3. (Conner Stockerl, Eddie Barrientes, Ziphion Reevey, Delan Edwin), 3:40.13.
High jump — 3. Aiden Pelphrey, 6-4 3/4; 4. Timothy Wheeler, 5-8 3/4.
Long jump — 2. Tyris Jefferson, 23-6.
Shot put — 3. Gavin Edwards, 43-11 1/4; 7. Brayden Jeanotte, 34-10 1/2.
Discus — 5. Gavin Edwards, 136-8; 7. Brayden Jeanotte, 105-2.
Javelin — 5. Timothy Wheeler, 116-7.
