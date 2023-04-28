Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Rockwall, Hunt and Kaufman Counties. Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Henderson and Navarro Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. &&