BIRMINGHAM, England — Five current or former Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field student-athletes have qualified for the prestigious Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England running through Monday.
The Commonwealth Games are a multi-sport international event, similar to Olympics, involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The games take place every four years and are in England for the first time in 20 years.
Delan Edwin and Mickey Ferdinand will represent Saint Lucia, while Josh Boateng and Candesha Scott are selected to compete for Grenada and Ushan Perera qualified for team Sri Lanka. All track and field events are set for the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
Edwin races in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x100-meter relay for Saint Lucia. The first round of the 100 dash is on Tuesday, while the 200 dash preliminary races begin on Thursday, and the 4x100 relay first round race is on Saturday. Edwin earned all-America status in all three events for the Lions this past season and was part of the 2021 NCAA Division II national champion 4x100 relay team.
Ferdinand competes in the men’s pole vault, which is part of the evening session on Saturday. Ferdinand received all-America honors in the event as a Lion.
Boateng competes in the men’s discus on Tuesday. He was the 2021 Division II National Silver medalist in the event.
2022 National Champions, Perera and Scott, qualified for the men’s high jump and women’s javelin, respectively, but will not be competing.
Fans in the United States can catch coverage on the BBC iPlayer app, BBC Sport website and Red Button.
