COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce broke four facility records and two school records at Memorial Stadium in a dual track and field meet with Dallas Baptist.
The Lion men outscored the Patriots 99-32, while the Lion women won 99-54.
The meet was originally planned for four teams though two teams pulled out.
Prior to the start of the running events on Thursday, the Lions honored graduating seniors Ryan Amador, Chelsea Cheek, Veronica Diaz, Delan Edwin, Taylor Higgs, Dakari Hill, Justin Lewis, Yenifer Martinez, Tyler Mitchell, Andre Norman, Jessie Payne, Mason Russ, Candesha Scott, Anne Spearman, Tamara Susa, Minna Svaerd, Imani Taylor and Iniuto Ukpong.
Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) competed at home for the first time in his career and set the facility record in the men’s high jump, while J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) set the facility record in the men’s 100-meter dash. Both Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) and Scott (St. David, Grenada) set school and facility records in the men’s 200 and women’s javelin, respectively.
Perera cleared 7 feet, 2 1/2 inches (2.20m) to set the new facility record in the high jump. The previous facility record was 2.15 meters.
Smith set the facility record in the 100 with a time of 10.25 seconds, while Edwin timed 10.28 seconds, which moves him into seventh in the country. Edwin set the facility record in the 200 dash with a 20.70, which is third in the country and the new school record as well.
Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada), Jordan Johnson (Guateng, South Africa), Tyler Mitchell (Dallas Shelton) and Adrian Taylor (Stellensbosch, South Africa) won the men’s 4x100 at 41.80.
Maxime Woirin (Lyon, France) timed 52.34 seconds to win the 400 hurdles.
Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) won the 5,000 with a season-best 15:22.73.
Christopher Flores (Rocksprings) won the 1,500 at 4:04.14. Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) timed 14.25 to win the 110 hurdles.
Hill (Orlando, Fla.) won the 400 dash with a 49.63.
Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) was the lone competitor in the hammer throw and moves to 10th in the conference with a mark of 144-1 inch (43.91m).
Chandler King (Hughes Spring) won the long jump with an NCAA Division II provisional mark of 23-10 3/4 (7.28m) and is tied for fourth in the LSC.
Moaz Ibrahim (Cairo, Egpyt) improved upon his season best with a throw of 189-11 inches (57.88m) in the discus. That mark ranks second in the country.
Julia Seigerroth (Jonkoping, Sweden) won the women’s 100 hurdles and is third in the conference with a 14.23.
Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) timed 56.89 seconds to win the women’s 400.
Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France) timed 11.80 to meet the Division II provisional mark on her way to winning the women’s 100.
Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) timed 24.33 to win the women’s 200.
Alondra Campa (Kaufman) won the women’s 3,000 steeplechase (12:49.36).
The 4x100 relay team of La’Derria Myers (Ennis), Taylor (Sulphur Springs), Higgs (Mansfield Timberview) and Zariah Jones (DeSoto) ran unopposed and timed 49.55.
Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) won the women’s high jump (5-4 1/2). She also won the 400 hurdles (1:03.28).
Audrey Uzoukwu (North Garland) won the women’s triple jump 35-10 1/2 (10.93m).
Taylor moved into 13th in the LSC with a mark of 18-1 1/2 in the women’s long jump, placing third.
Scott set the new school and facility record with a throw of 162-7 (49.55m) in the women’s javelin.
Cassandra Rendon (San Antonio James Madison) moved into seventh in the conference with 137-1 (41.79m) in the discus.
The Lions will head down to Kingsville for the Lone Star Conference Championships, May 5-7.
