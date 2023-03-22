SAN ANTONIO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field team placed second in six events at the UTSA Invitational, hosted at the Park West Athletics Complex.
Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) took second in the women’s high jump (5-7 3/4).
Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) placed second in the women’s javelin (149-5).
Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) timed second in the women’s 400-meter hurdles (1:03.92).
Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) finished second in the men’s 400 (47.94).
Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) finished second in the men’s 110-meter hurdles (14.33) and Amaka Ezukanma (Fort Worth Timber Creek) leapt 37-11 1/2 for second in the women’s triple jump.
“The reality of outdoor track and field is that sometimes you are going to battle tough conditions like we did this weekend with temperatures in the 40s and some rain,” said coach George Pincock. “I am proud of how our team responded.
“We typically don’t compete this weekend as the National Championships for most teams were last weekend, so we are a bit ahead of where we have been in the past, and can look ahead to the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational in two weeks.”
Leah Pettis (McKinney North), Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) and Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life) went 3-4-5 in the women’s 100 dash with times of 12.36, 12.47 and 12.51.
Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) timed 25.85 in the women’s 200 dash for seventh, while Alondra Campa (Kaufman) timed 19:26.89 for seventh in the 5,000-meter run and Cailey Johnson (Winchester, Va.) finished eighth at 19:28.54.
Maury placed eighth in the women’s high jump (5-3 3/4).
Celeste Sela (Mont de Marsan, France) jumped 17-8 3/4 for seventh in the long jump a
Ibrahim Fuseini (Accra, Ghana) finished fourth in the men’s 100 at 10.79 seconds, while Emmanuel Agenor (Spanishtown, Jamaica) timed 11.08 for eighth place.
Adrian Taylor (Cape Town, South Africa) timed 21.78 seconds for fifth place in the 200.
Chris Flores (Rocksprings) had a time of 1:58.94 in the 800 for eighth.
Casey Novelo (Bedford - Trinity) timed 15:26.39 for seventh in the 5,000-meter run.
Jordan Johnson (Johannesburg, South Africa) timed 15.03 seconds for fifth in the men’s 110-meter hurdles and Miles Noble (McKinney Boyd) clocked in at 15.34 for sixth.
Jack Jones (Arlington Lamar) timed 56.67 seconds for fourth and Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) timed 57.76 seconds for sixth in the 400-meter hurdles.
Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:38.14, while Chris Navarrete (Laredo - Johnson) timed 10:41.49 for eighth.
Aiden Pelphrey (Princeton) cleared 6-3/4 in the high jump, tying for sixth.
Chandler King (Hughes Springs) had a mark of 22-4 1/2 for sixth in the long jump.
Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) jumped 46-8 3/4 for fourth in the triple jump.
The Lions have moved up from NCAA Division II to I for this season. The men placed third in the Southland Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships with 91 points while the women were seventh in their division with 46 points.
The Lions are off next week before splitting the squad at the Texas Relays in Austin and the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos on March 29-April 1.
