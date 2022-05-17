CANYON — The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions bettered their times and marks in several events at the West Texas A&M Last Chance Track and field Meet on Sunday.
The Lions now await the announcement on Tuesday of the fields for the NCAA Division II national championships that are scheduled for May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan, hosted by Grand Valley State.
“I am very proud of this group and the way they stepped up and responded to have one last chance to qualify for the national meet,” said Lions coach George Pincock. “Tremendous efforts by everybody. Everyone did what they needed to. Looking forward to a great national championships.”
Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) clocked a time of 14.05 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, which breaks a school record that stood since 1985. Bobby Bankston timed 14.06 on April 27, 1985.
Emmanuel Agenor (Spanishtown, Jamaica) lowered his time in the 100-meter dash to 10.37, while Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) clocked in a time of 20.22 seconds in the 200, which also lowers his season-best.
Dodley Thermitus (Elizabeth, N.J.) leaped a season-best mark of 24 feet, 11 inches (7.59m) in the long jump. Chandler King (Hughes Spring) and Tyris Jefferson (Tyler Lee) leaped season best marks of 24-7 (7.49m) and 24-2 1/4 (7.38m), respectively.
Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) jumped 50-3 1/4 (15.32m) in the triple jump, also a season best.
Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) recorded a season-best mark of 147-10 inches (45.07m) in the hammer throw.
Among the women, Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life) timed 24.18 seconds in the 200 dash, which is her new season best.
Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield Summit) and Imani Taylor (Sulphur Springs) nearly reached season-bests in the shot put and long jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.