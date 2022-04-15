COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams set five facility records and two school records during the Lions home meet, the East Texas Invitational, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Lions won 20 events also also posted two top marks in NCAA Division II.
“Just a great day overall,” said Lions coach George Pincock. “Just fun to be at home. The kids are excited. It’s just a different atmosphere.”
Minna Svaerd, a graduate student from Karlstad, Sweden, set facility records in all three events that she competed in. She cleared a school-record and stadium best of 13 feet, 3 1/2 inches in the women’s pole vault, won the 400-meter hurdles in a stadium-best time of 58.30 seconds and then ran a leg on the Lions’ 4x400 relay team that clocked a stadium-best 3:42.61. She was joined o nthe relay by Sofia Khenfar, Naomi Ndukwe and Mariana Shostak. Shostak won the 400 in a stadium-record 53.44.
The Lion men went 1-2-3 in the 200-meter dash. Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) set a new facility and school record, while also recording the fastest time in the country this season of 20.72. J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) timed 20.91, which is second in the Lone Star conference and third in the country and Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) timed 21.51 seconds, which is sixth in the conference.
Jordan Johnson (Guateng, South Africa) was fourth in the 100 dash with at 10.81 seconds.
Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands) ran a 48.66 seconds in the 400 to finish third.
Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) won the 800 at 1:52.63, which is fourth in the conference.
Alex Speer (Robinson) won the 5,000 with a time of 15:11.22, which is 10th in the conference.
The Lions went 1-2-3 in the 110 hurdles as well. Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter) won at 14.19 seconds, which keeps him at second in the conference and moves him into 10th in the country. Maxime Woirin (Lyon, France) ran 14.48 and Jordan Johnson timed 14.71.
Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) placed second in the 400 hurdles with a 53.54.
The 4x100 team of Macon, Smith, Edwin, and Andre Norman (Celina) that set the school record last weekend, won with a 40.22.
Woirin, Edwin, Stockerl and Dakari Hill (Orlando, Fla.) won the 4x400 relay with a 3:13.59, which is third in the conference and ninth in the country.
Justin Lewis (Lynn, Mass.) cleared 6-11 1/2 inches to win the high jump, Hill took second at 6-8.
The Lions also went 1-2-3 in the the long jump. Tyris Jefferson (Tyler Lee) won the event 24-3/4, which is best in the conference. Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) placed second (23-11 3/4) and Chandler King (Hughes Springs) jumped 23-6 3/4.
Dodley Thermitus (Elizabeth, N.J.) won the triple jump at 51-3/4, which is best in the conference and third in the country.
Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) won the shot put (52-1) and Patrick Brown was second (47-11).
Amador also won the discus (153-9).
Ashley Benton (Dallas Life Waxahachie) won the women’s 100 at 11.99 seconds.
Khenfar (Lyon, France) ran a 24.49 to win the 200. Francesca Aquilino (Milan, Italy) was fifth (26.22).
Alondra Campa (Kaufman) was fifth in the 5,000 (19:18.42).
The Lions went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles. Julia Seigerroth (Jonkoping, Sweden) and Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) ran the race twice due to technical difficulties. In her second attempt, Seigerroth timed 14.61 and Maury ran a 14.93.
Ndukwe (Perserville, France) was second to Svaerd in the 400 hurdles (1:01.40).
The quartet of Khenfar, Aquillino, Benton and Shostak won the 4x100 at 46.10.
Maury cleared 5-5 to win the high jump.
Destiny Skidmore (Marshfield, Mo.) cleared personal-best 11-5 inches to finish second to Sveard in the pole vault.
Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield Summit) won the women’s shot put (42-11). Vy Huynh (Mesquite Poteet) was second at 41-7 1/4.
Cassandra Rendon (San Antonio James Madison) was second in the discus (126-10).
Ukpong also won the hammer throw at 153-5 inches.
Candesha Scott (St. David, Grenada) and Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) went 1-2 in the javelin and Rendon took fifth. Scott set a new facility record with a throw of 162-3. Susa threw 146-8 and Rendon threw 116-2.
The Lions are splitting the team next weekend, with one contingent headed to California for the Brian Clay Invitational at Azuza Pacific and the other headed to Auburn, Alabama, for the War Eagle Invitational.
