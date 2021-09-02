A long wait will be over on Thursday night for the No. 5 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions.
They’ll play their first football game in 636 days when they take on the No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo Thunderwolves in the 2021 season opener at 7 p.m. at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl in Pueblo.
The Lions last played on Dec. 7, 2019, when they lost 42-21 to Minnesota State in the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
The Lions and the rest of the Lone Star Conference opted to skip the 2020 fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a tough year on all of us,” said Lions coach David Bailiff. “And our team actually voted not to play. But they all voted to come back.”
Twenty-nine of the Lion players on the roster have already earned their college degrees but agreed to play this season.
Three of those graduates, defensive back-kick returner Dominique Ramsey, Amon Simon and defensive back Kader Kohou have earned preseason all-America honors.
Ramsey was recognized as an all-purpose player. Ramsey ranked second in NCAA Division II in 2019 at 37.5 yards per kickoff return and averaged 14.7 yards on punt returns to rank ninth. He also intercepted three passes on defense and broke up two other passes.
Simon blocked for a 2019 team that averaged 407.9 yards and 36.1 points per game.
Kohou intercepted three passes in 2019, broke up five passes, forced two fumbles and recorded 27 tackles.
The Lions also bolstered their roster with 31 transfers, including 11 from NCAA Division I teams and five from FCS teams.
Colorado State-Pueblo went 11-2 in 2019, losing in the NCAA Division II regional semifinal to Minnesota State.
The Thunderwolves lead the series with the Lions 2-0, including victories of 24-17 in 2019 and 23-13 in 2018.
A&M-Commerce, which was picked to win the LSC, is ranked No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, No. 5 in the D2Football.com Media poll and No. 7 in the Lindy’s preseason preview.
Colorado State-Pueblo was 12th in all three rankings.
The Lions have endured two longer waits between games. They went 1,409 days between games following World War II and 688 days following World War I.
Running back D.J. Penick, who rushed for 760 yards and nine touchdowns on 138 carries in 2019, is back to lead the Thunderwolves’ offense. Also back is quarterback Gunnar Lamphere, who was 43-of-81 passing for 443 yards.
KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast the game.
