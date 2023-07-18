COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team is to begin the 2023-24 season in College Station on Nov. 6 against the Texas A&M Aggies.
They are to play in Reed Arena for the first time since 2014.
The Lions, who’ll begin their second season in NCAA Division I, recorded notable non-conference road wins last season over Air Force and Hawaii, while going 9-9 in Southland Conference play and making the conference tournament.
The Aggies went 25-10 last season, making the NCAA tournament after reaching the Southeastern Conference tournament championship game. The Aggies lost to Penn State in the opening round of the NCAA tourney.
The Nov. 6 game will serve as the season opener for both teams. Tip-off time as well as the television designation will be announced at a later date.
This will be the sixth documented meeting between the two schools that are both in the Texas A&M system and the first regular season meeting since 1979. The two teams last met in an exhibition contest in 2014. The Aggies are 2-0 in the series, having won the regular season meetings in 1979 (85-42) and 1970 (67-61).
The teams have played three exhibition games since then. The Aggies won 110-77 in 2005, 89-65 in 2009 and 80-71 in 2014.
