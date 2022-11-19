The 5-5 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will honor the seniors and then close out the 2022 football season at home on Saturday against 3-7 Tennessee State.
The ceremony for the 19 seniors and their family members is to begin at 1:30 p.m., with the opening kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast the game.
A victory in the non-conference game would give the Lions nine straight winning seasons and their first as a member of the NCAA Division I FCS. Their winning streak started in 2013 and is the longest in program history.
A&M-Commerce opened its first season in the Southland Conference with three straight victories, becoming only the fourth new member of NCAA I/FCS to do that, but lost its last three Southland games, 35-7 to Incarnate Word, 41-14 to Northwestern State and 12-10 to Nicholls. The Lions, who were picked to finish sixth in the Southland, rank fourth at 3-3.
Nicholls won a defensive struggle with the Lions last week in Thibodaux, Louisiana, scoring the winning points on a safety with 8:31 left.
A&M-Commerce finished with 246 yards of total offense. Jaiave Magalei, in his first start at quarterback for the Lions, was 17-of-28 passing for 117 yards. Zadock Dinklemann spelled Magalei and was 4-of-10 for 62 yards.
Reggie Branch led the Lion receivers with seven catches for 52 yards, while Andrew Armstrong and Keith Miller III both caught five for 38 yards. Armstrong leads the Lions for the season with 58 catches for 983 yards and 13 TDs. He ranks third in the nation in receiving TDs and sixth in receiving yards. He’s one TD reception away from tying the single-season school record.
A&M-Commerce and Tennessee State have only played once in the past with the Tigers winning 15-6 in 1986.
Tennessee State quarterback Dryalen Ellis is 142-of-258 passing for 1,681 yards, eight TDs and six interceptions.
The Tigers’ top receivers are J.J. Holloman (31-337, 1 TD) and Karate Brenson (22-260, 1 TD).
Their top two rushers are Jalen Rouse (120-581, 2 TDs) and Devon Starling (108-491, 1 TD).
