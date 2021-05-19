The 28-16 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions were invited to the NCAA Division II softball championships for the third straight season and will serve as hosts for the six-team, double-elimination South Central Region tournament.
The Lions, who dropped their Lone Star Conference tournament game 9-3 on Friday to Texas A&M International, earned the right to hold the tournament at the John Cain Family Complex through a competitive bid process earlier in the spring. This is the second time the Lions have hosted NCAA softball regional action, after also hosting in 2019.
Tickets for the regional tournament are now available at WeAreLionsTix.com, with the complex limited to 50% capacity. All games will also be live streamed on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network, free of charge.
The Lions are currently ranked 10th nationally in the NFCA Coaches’ Poll after finishing third in the LSC regular season.
The tournament is to start on Wednesday with the Lions’ noon game against No. 4 seed Colorado Mesa though weather forecasts are calling for thunderstorms likely in the morning and a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon in Commerce.
Texas A&M International pounded 15 hits and capitalized on five walks and two errors in its LSC win over A&M-Commerce.
A&M-Commerce finished with six hits off A&M International pitcher Erika Cortez, who struck out 10.
Alyssa LeBlanc drove in a Lion run with a single in the first inning.
Kimber Neal slugged a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Lions.
Morgan Chavarria went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in to lead the Dustdevils, who also collected two hits each from Shelby Edwards, Victoria Gonzalez, Briana Arredondo and Victoria Maldonado.
West Texas A&M won the LSC tournament, blanking Angelo State 10-0 as Lady Buff pitchers Kyra Lair and Emilee Wilson combined on a three-hitter.
NCAA Division II
South Central Region Softball Tournament
John Cain Family Softball Complex, Commerce
Wednesday
Noon — No. 4 Colorado Mesa vs. No. 5 A&M-Commerce
3 p.m. — No. 3 Angelo State vs. No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville
6 p.m. — Loser of game one vs. loser of game 1
Thursday
Noon — No. 1 Oklahoma Christian vs. game 1 winner
3 p.m. — No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. game 2 winner
6 p.m. — Loser of game 1 vs. loser of game 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.