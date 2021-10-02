Texas A&M University-Commerce’s tough football schedule should get easier at 6 p.m. today at home against the University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles.
The 2-2 Lions, who’ve already played three NCAA Division II nationally-ranked opponents, will be facing an 0-2 Fort Lauderdale team from Florida that has only been playing football since 2017. Not only that but the Eagles have had three games canceled this season, including last week’s scheduled contest at No. 1 West Florida. They played only a limited schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19 and only four games in 2019. Fort Lauderdale is a private commuter school with less than 1,000 enrollment.
The Eagles have lost 68-3 at Presbyterian College in South Carolina and 63-0 at Mississippi College. They finished with only 70 total yards against Mississippi College, losing three interceptions and a fumble. They finished with 188 yards against Presbyterian but gave up 635 yards. They lost four interceptions and a fumble against Presbyterian and were penalized 11 times for 70 yards.
Fort Lauderdale’s tried two different quarterbacks. Franco DeLuca is 11-of-32 for 107 yards and three interceptions. Kyle Kaplan is 13-of-31 for 102 yards and four picks.
Qmac Quiteh leads the Eagle rushers with 76 yards on 18 carries.
A&M-Commerce snapped a two-game losing streak with its 35-10 victory last week at Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Lions got to keep the traveling trophy for the winner of that series, the Chennault Cup, for the ninth straight time. The trophy is named for the late Lt. General Claire Chennault, a Commerce native who led the Flying Tigers in World War II.
A&M-Commerce finished with 362 total yards against the Javelinas while giving up 270.
Lion quarterback Jaiave Magalei was 18-of-20 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Chance Cooper led the Lion receivers with seven catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. E.J. Thompson and Kenedy Snell also caught TD passes.
Antonio Lealiiee led the Lion rushers with 94 yards and a TD on seven carries, Greenville-ex Carandal Hale ran for 35 yards on seven carries and Thompson finished with 31 yards on nine carries.
This contest starts a three-game homestand at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium for the Lions, who are also to play Saginaw Valley State (Oct. 9) and Western New Mexico (Oct. 16) at home.
KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast tonight’s game.
