The 6-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will close out the Lone Star Conference football era and bid farewell to 21 seniors during their home game on Saturday against 3-6 Eastern New Mexico.
The opening kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast the game.
The Lions will recognize their 21 seniors in pregame ceremonies.
A&M-Commerce will be leaving the LSC for the Southland Conference, starting on July 1 and will begin a four-year transition from NCAA Division II to Division I.
The Lions are charter members of the LSC dating back to its founding in 1931. They are 322-214-12 in LSC football games and have won 23 LSC titles in football.
The Lions’ senior class has helped A&M-Commerce to a 41-11 record while members of the team. Eleven of them also played on the Lions’ 2017 NCAA Division II national championship team.
A&M-Commerce is tied with Angelo State for third place in the LSC standings at 4-2 following a surprising 30-3 loss last week to the Rams.
“That was a game, really we got outcoached, got outplayed,” said Lions coach David Bailiff. “First time all season we didn’t play well offensively, defensively and on special teams.”
The two defenses had ranked among the NCAA Division II national leaders in several categories. Angelo State outgained the Lions 305-252 in total yardage.
Senior quarterback Miklo Smalls was 9-of-15 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown. Eric Rodriguez was 5-of-10 for 68 yards.
Carandal Hale, a graduate student from Greenville, led the Lion rushers with 48 yards on nine carries. Hale and Antonio Leali’ie’e share the team rushing lead for the season with 377 yards. Hale has rushed for three TDs. Hale’s rushed for 1,852 yards and 15 TDs during his four-year career at A&M-Commerce
Eastern New Mexico is 1-5 in the LSC. The Greyhounds won their last game 70-21 over North American University, a new program from Houston.
