Texas A&M University-Commerce will celebrate homecoming today and try to stay undefeated in Southland Conference football play.
The 4-2 Lions, who've been a bit of a surprise with a 2-0 start in conference play, will take on the 2-4 Houston Christian Huskies at 2 p.m on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium.
It's surprise for the Lions because they were picked to finish sixth in their first season in the Southland though they went 46-7 in their last seven seasons in the Lone Star Conference, where they'd been a member for 90 years.
However, the Lions shocked nationally-ranked Southeastern Louisiana 31-28 in the conference opener in Hammond, Louisiana, and then won 40-15 last week at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Lion quarterback Eric Rodriguez, in his second game back from the injured list, went 24-of-35 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns against McNeese State. His touchdown passes went for 48 and 8 yards to Andrew Armstrong and 3 yards to B.J. Busbee.
Armstrong, the 6-6, 189-pound sophomore wide receiver from Dallas Bishop Dunne, leads the Lions for the season with 37 catches for 718 yards and 11 TDs. Armstrong was named the Southland offensive player of the week.
The Southland's weekly defensive honor went to the Lions' Kendall Paul, who is also a Dallas Bishop Dunne product. Paul rang up seen tackles and intercepted a pass against McNeese State.
Houston Christian, formerly known as Houston Baptist, is 1-2 in the conference with a 37-34 win over Lamar and losses of 19-17 to Nicholls State and 37-10 to Northwestern State.
Sophomore quarterback Justin Fomby is 14-of-236 passing for the Huskies for 1,377 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Junior wide receiver Karl lReynolds leads the Huskies for the season with 28 catches for 424 yards and five TDs. Vernon Harrell has 21 catches for 251 yards and Deon Cormier has caught 22 for 137 bards and one TD.
Last week's victory was No. 100 in the head coaching career of David Bailiff, who also coached at Rice and Texas State, his alma mater.
The Lions and the Huskies have only played once in football. A&M-Commerce won 55-21 at Houston in 2013.
