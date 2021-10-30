An invitation to the NCAA Division II football playoffs could be riding on the outcome of the 5-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions’ home game against 5-2 UT Permian Basin on Saturday.
The opening kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce. KETR-FM (88.9) plans to broadcast the game.
The Lions, who were NCAA Division II national champions in 2017, would dearly love to make it back to postseason play. They reached the third round of the playoffs in their last appearance in 2019.
They started the season nationally-ranked but have tumbled out of the top 25 with losses of 31-30 to Midwestern State, 35-17 to then No. 1 ranked West Florida and 20-17 in overtime to Saginaw Valley State (Michigan).
But the Lions are tied for second place in the Lone Star Conference with UT Permian Basin at 3-1. Midwestern State is alone in first place at 4-0.
Traditionally, the NCAA Division II usually selects two teams from the LSC for the playoffs.
A&M-Commerce’s defense leads the LSC in scoring defense (13.9 points per game) and total defense (218.9 yards per game) and is first in pass defense (131.5 ypg) and second in run defense (87.4 ypg).
The Lions relied on their defense and some big plays on special teams to down West Texas A&M 15-3 last week. They held the Buffaloes to only 233 yards of total offense, keeping the opponent under 250 for the fourth straight game.
A&M-Commerce also forced four turnovers, including two interceptions by D’Angelo Ellis and fumble recoveries by Celestin Haba and Michael Noble. The Lions’ defense also forced a safety when West Texas A&M quarterback Nick Gerber was called for intentional grounding on a pass in his own end zone.
J.T. Smith blocked a West Texas punt that set up a 40-yard field goal by Jake Viquez.
Ellis’ 39-yard kickoff return to start the second half set the Lions up for a 40-yard, six-play drive topped off by a 9-yard touchdown run by Miklo Smalls.
Dominique Ramsey’s 33-yard kickoff return following a West Texas field goal set the Lions up for a 42-yard field goal by Viquez, who is 13-of-18 on field goals this season and 25-of-28 on extra points.
Smalls is 63-of-107 passing this season for 678 yards, nine TDs and four interceptions.
Antonio Leali’ie’e Leads the Lion rushers with 346 yards and one TD on 55 carries while Carandal Hale, the graduate student from Greenville, has rushed for 307 and two TDs on 55 carries and J.T. Smith has run for 251 and three scores on 31 carries.
The Lions’ top receivers are Chance Cooper (27-359, 4 TDs) and Matt Childers (24-297, 2 TDs).
UT Permian Basin rushers Jayvon Davis (82-448, 5 TDs) and Nathan Tilford (84-393, 2 TDs) rank fourth and fifth in the league.
Falcon passer Clayton Roberts is 102-of-190 for 1,308 yards, 15 TDs and seven interceptions. Roberts threw for 231 yards and three TDs as the Falcons celebrated homecoming with a 44-21 win last week over Eastern New Mexico.
M.J. Link of UT Permian Basin ranks among the LSC’s top receivers with 30 catches for 516 yards and eight TDs. Link caught two TD passes in the win over Eastern New Mexico.
