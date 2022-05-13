KINGSVILLE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams ended their final Lone Star Conference Championships with top-three finishes on both sides at Javelina Stadium.
The Lions, who are headed to NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference next season, finished second in the men’s team standings with 161 points. West Texas A&M won with 214.
The Lion women finished third with 105 points, trailing West Texas A&M and Angelo State.
“I am really proud of how our teams competed today in the hot and humid conditions,” said coach George Pincock. “A lot of great efforts top to bottom. We did what we could but came up just short.”
“We expected big things from J.T. and Delan and they delivered. Our throwers had great marks as well. A special shoutout to Imani in the long jump, our women’s 400-meters hurdlers were great.
“We fell short in a few places, but that is this sport, the team gave it all they had. Looking forward to everyone getting some rest and preparing for the national championships.”
Gold medal winners for the Lions on Saturday were Candesha Scott (St. David, Grenada) in the women’s javelin, the men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter), J.T. Smith (Klein Oak), Andre Norman (Celina) and Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia).
Macon took gold in the 110-meter hurdles as well, Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) in the 400-meter dash, Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) in the 400-meter hurdles and the women’s 4x400 relay team of Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France), Shostak, Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France), and Svaerd ended the day with a gold.
Macon, Smith, Norman, and Edwin timed 40.46 seconds to win the 4x100. Macon ran a 14.17 to win the 110-meter hurdles.
Elmar Schutte (Pretoria, South Africa) cleared 15 feet, 11 1/4 inches to take silver in the pole vault.
The Lions went 2-3 in both the 100 and 200 dashes. Smith timed 10.28 and Edwin ran a 10.29 in the 100-meter dash, while Edwin 20.68 and Smith a 21.06 in the 200.
Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands), Woirin and Edwin ended the LSC championships with a silver medal in the 4x400 meter relay with a 3:13.68.
Scott threw a school record mark of 167-7 to win the javelin, while Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) took second at 153-6.
Shostak ran a 53.76 to win the women’s 400, while Svaerd timed 1:00.02 in the 400 hurdles for gold. Ndukwe placed second with a time of 1:01.88.
In the final event on the women’s side, Ndukwe, Shostak, Khenfar, and Svaerd timed 3:41.62 for the win.
Reaching the podium in the pole vault once again, Svaerd cleared 12-11 3/4 to take silver.
Francesca Aquilino (Milan, Italy), Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life), Khenfar, and Shostak timed 46.82 seconds in the women’s 4x100 relay.
LSC outdoor track and field championships
Javelina Stadium, Kingsville
A&M-Commerce results
MEN’S DIVISION
Team standings — 1. West Texas A&M 214, 2. Texas A&M-Commerce 161, 3. Angelo State 149, 4. Texas A&M-Kingsville 88, 5. Dallas Baptist 56, 6. Oklahoma Christian 55, 7. Lubbock Christian 35, 8. UT Tyler 25, 9. St. Edward’s 12, 10. Eastern New Mexico 6, 11. Cameron 4.
Discus throw — 1. Moaz Kibrahim, 190-6; 5. Ryan Amador, 158-11.
High jump — 1. Ushan Perera, 7-2 1/2; 2. Justin Lewis, 6-11; 3. Dakari Hill, 6-9 3/4.
3,000-meter steeplechase — 3. Nicodemus Rotich, 9:25.35; 4. Nicholas Deutsch, 9:49.28; 8. Chris Navarrete, 10:15.92.
Long jump — 4. Dodley Thermitus, 24-1 1/2; 7. Tyris Jefferson, 23-11; 8. Chandler King, 23-6 3/4.
Pole vault — 2. Elmar Schutte, 15-11 1/4.
Shot put — 5. Ryan Amador, 51-6 1/4.
4x100-meter relay — 1. A&M-Commerce (Cameron Macon, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman, Delan Edwin), 40.46.
1500-meter run — 7. Nicholas Deutsch, 4:23.02.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Cameron Macon, 14.17; 4. Jordan Johnson, 14.28.
100-meter dash — 2. J.T. Smith, 10.28; 3. Delan Edwin, 10.29.
800-meter run — 5. Timon Kemboi, 1:56.22.
400-meter hurdles — 3. Maxime Woirin, 53.08; 5. Axel Paolucci,, 55.03.
200-meter dash — 2. Delan Edwin, 20.68; 3. J.T. Smith, 21.06.
4x400-meter relay — 2. A&M-Commerce (Dakari Hill, Conner Stockerl, Maxime Woirin, Delan Edwin), 3:13.68.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Team standings — 1. West Texas A&M 130, 2. Angelo State 194, 3. Texas A&M-Commerce 105, 4. Dallas Baptist 73, 5. Texas A&M-Kingsville 67, 6. UT Tyler 35, 7. Oklahoma Christian 29, 8. Eastern New Mexico 27, 9. Lubbock Christian 17, 10. St. Edwards’s 15, 11. Midwestern State 14, 12. Cameron 5.
Hammer throw — 4. Iniuto Ukpong, 158-11.
High jump — 4. Maia Maury, 5-3 3/4; 5. Jessie Payne, 5-2 1/2.Cam
Pole vault — 2. Minna Sveard, 12-11 3/4.
Javelin throw — 1. Candesha Scott, 167-7; 2. Tamara Susa, 153-6; 5. Cassandra Rendon, 130-8.
Long jump — 6. Imani Taylor, 18-11 3/4.
Shot put — 6. Iniuto Ukpong, 43-10.
4x100-meter relay — 2. A&M-Commerce (Francesca Aquillino, Ashley Benton, Sofia Khenfar, Mariana Shostak), 46.82.
400-meter dash — 1. Mariana Shostak, 53.76.
100-meter dash — 7. Sofia Khenfar, 12.00.
400-meter hurdles — 1. Minna Sveard, 1:00.02; 2. Naomi Ndukwe, 1:01.88; 4. Maia Maury, 1:03.19.
200-meter dash — 7. Sofia Khenfar, 24.78.
4x400-meter relay — 1. A&M-Commerce (Naomi Ndukwe, Mariana hostak, Sofia Khenfar, Minna Sveard), 3:41.62.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.