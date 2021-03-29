AUSTIN — The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams kicked off the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in style, including a national leader and top 25 mark in the world this year.
Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) ran the fastest collegiate time this season, automatic qualifying NCAA Division II time, and top 25 world mark in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, winning the title at 8 minutes, 50.48 seconds.
The race is only his second collegiate steeplechase race, as he won the title at last week’s Wes Kittley Invitational at Abilene Christian. He improved on that time by over 16 seconds on Thursday.
Rotich’s win is the Lions’ ninth all-time Texas Relays championship, the first in 61 years and the first in a track event.
“I’m ecstatic for Nico to come to Texas Relays for the first time and win the title,” said A&M-Commerce head track & field coach George Pincock. “It’s truly a special thing to win here, and very special on your first trip. He’s a phenomenal athlete and he joins a special group of champions.”
Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) ran the third-quickest time in Division II this season in the women’s 400 meter hurdles at 1:00.18, just short of qualifying for the finals.
