NEW ORLEANS — How fast are the Texas A&M University-Commerce sprinters?
Led by two-time national champion J.T. Smith, the Lions rank fourth in NCAA Division I in the 100-meter dash event squad with a combined time of 40.65 seconds. First is Texas Tech (40.15), Louisiana State University (40.36) and Florida State (40.65).
Ranking behind the Lions in the top 10 are Clemson (40.82), Houston (40.85), Kentucky (40.97), Texas (40.98), Louisville (41.03) and Alabama State (41.08).
Smith, who won the NCAA Division II national title in the 100-meter dash last spring and the U.S. Indoor 60-meter dash title this winter, ranks first in the Lions’ region in the 100-meter dash at 9.92 seconds and second in the country to Terrence Jones of Texas Tech (9.91). That was Smith’s winning time at the Southland Conference championships last week in Commerce. He also ran a 9.95 at the East Texas Invitational in Commerce.
Teammate Ibrahim Fuseini ranks sixth in the region and 10th in the nation at 10.07, which was good for second place at the conference meet.
Delan Edwin, who finished fourth in the conference meet at 10.16, ranks 13th in the region and 37th in the country.
The Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team of Tyke Owens, Smith, Fuseini and Edwin ranks fifth in the region and 26th in the country at 39.38, their school-record winning time at the Southland meet.
Smith ranks 14th in the country in the 200 at 20.32. Edwin ranks 35th with a 20.54.
The Lions finished their first NCAA Division I season ranked No. 10 in the South Central Region by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The Lion women are rated No. 22.
Cameron Macon ranks 27th in the region in the 100-meter dash. Adrian Taylor ranks No. 50 in the region in the 400-meter dash, Axel Paolucci is 26th in the 400-meter hurdles, Nicholas Deutsch is No. 34 in the 3,000 meter steeplechase and Alex Speer is 24th in the 10,000-meter run.
Owens is 20th in the high jump and Aiden Pelphrey is 44th.
Nikita Strogalev, the conference pole vault champion ranks high in the region while Chandler King is 20th.
The conference triple jump champion Trayveon Franklin is ninth and Tyris Jefferson is 38th.
Trey Wheeler ranks 27th in the decathlon.
On the women’s side, Leah Pettis is 25th in the region in the 100-meter dash and Sofia Khenfar is 48th.
Mariana Shostak is 31st in the 400-meter dash, while Naomi Ndukwe is 16th in the 400-meter hurdles and Maia Maury is 27th.
Alondra Campais ranked 50th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
In the relays, the 4x100 relay team is 19th and 4x400 meter relay team is eighth.
In field events, Veronika Kramarenko is fourth in the region in the high jump after winning the Southland title, while Jenneil Jacobie and Maury rank 35th.
Celeste Sela is 23rd in the long jump, Amaka Ezukanma is 14th in the triple jump and Dejah Fuller is 29th.
Tamara Susa ranks seventh in the javelin, followed by Elizabeth Ortiz in 42nd. Ortiz is also 22nd in the heptathlon.
