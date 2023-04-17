COMMERCE — J.T. Smith and Delan Edwin shattered their own Memorial Stadium records on Saturday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce at the East Texas Invitational.
The Lions honored their 18 graduating seniors on Saturday. The seniors are Evelyn Brown (Paris), Timothy Carr (Waco La Vega), Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia), Micky Ferdinand (Micoud, Saint Lucia), Tyris Jefferson (Tyler Legacy), Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France), Cameron Macon (Dallas Carter), Brooklyn Matthews (Commerce), Cooper Miller (Sulphur Bluff), Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France), Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France), Aiden Pelphrey (Princeton), Julia Seigerroth (Jonkoping, Sweden), Destiny Skidmore (Marshfield, Mo.), Smith (Klein Oak), Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia), and Imani Taylor (Sulphur Springs).
Smith broke his own facility record in the 100-meter dash, while Edwin broke his own record as well in the 200-meter dash. Due to high winds in Commerce on Saturday, the marks cannot count towards school or national records, but do count for facility records. Smith clocked in at 9.95 seconds to set the new facility record. Edwin timed at 10.06 seconds, Tyke Owens (Lebanon Trail) took fifth with a time of 10.40 seconds, Macon timed 10.55 seconds for sixth.
In the 200, Edwin and Smith went 1-2 with times of 20.14 and 20.28. Adrian Taylor (Cape Town, South Africa) was fourth at 21.59, Eddie Barrientes (Chisholm Trail) was sixth at 21.75 and Jarrett Gormer (Duncanville) was seventh (22.17).
Leah Pettis (McKinney North) ran an 11.61 seconds to win the women’s 100. Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life) and Laderria Myers (Ennis) went 6-7 with times of 12.11 and 12.14.
The Lions went 1-2 in the women’s 200 with Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) a 24.14 for first, while Bre’Anna Lacy (Waxahachie Life) timed 24.72. Ndukwe was fifth (25.16) and Myers was seventh (25.33).
Shostak also won the women’s 400 at 54.99. Khenfar was seond (57.49) and Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) timed 57.50 for third.
In the women’s 800, Nour Almasri (Mansfield Summit) was fourth (2:24.89), Alondra Campa (Kaufman) placed fifth in the 5,000 (19:41.84), Bailey Neal (Sulphur Bluff) was seventh (20:00.45) and Cailey Johnson (Winchester, Va.) timed 20:11.01 for eighth.
Elizabeth Ortiz (Palacios)was third in the 100 hurdles (14.83).
The Lion women’s 4x100 "A" team of Pettis, Benton, Khenfar and Shostak won at 47.1.
To close out the meet, Aquilino, Ndukwe, Khenfar and Shostak timed 3:54.73 to win the 4x400 relay.
The Lions also went 1-2-3 in the high jump with Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) clearing 5-8 3/4, while Jenneil Jacobie (Piat Gros Islet, Saint Lucia) cleared 5-6 for second, and Maury cleared 5-5 for third.
Dejah Fuller (Waxahachie Life) had a jump of 38-8 1/4 inches (11.79m) in the triple jump, tying Amaka Ezukanma (Fort Worth Timber Creek) for first with the same mark, while Audrey Uzoukwu (North Garland) took third with a mark of 37-10 (11.53m). Trinity Hall (Commerce) finished fourth at 36-9 3/4i (11.22m), Taylor took sixth with a mark of 35-7 3/4 (10.86m), and Goodness Okoh (North Garland) took eighth at 33-10 (10.31m).
Over at the throws, De’Maya Stokes (DeSoto) had a mark of 32-3 1/2 in the shot put for third. She also took seventh in the discus at 102 and Loyce Juiye (Mansfield Legacy) finished eighth at 101-8.
Philip Krenek (Kostelní Strimelice, Czech Republic) went second in the men’s 400 at 49.15, Taylor timed 49.19 for third, Ziphion Reevey (Ocean Township, N.J.) was fourth (49.75), Barrientes was sixth (50.04) and Chandler King (Hughes Springs) was eighth at 51.30h.
In the 800 run, Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) was fourth (1:57.81), Jan Lenfert (Buckenhof, Germany) was fifth (1:58.95) Christian Bridgeman (Northwest Eaton)was sixth (1:59.14) and Tristen Sabin (Frisco Independence) was seventh (1:59.88).
Joshua Schutter (Sachse) clocked in at 4:01.63 for second, Lenfert timed 4:08.21 for third, Ace Garcia (Burleson) clocked in at 4:09.62 and Mason White (Argyle) timed 4:14.96 for eighth in the 1,500.
In the 5,000-meter run, Alex Speer (Robinson) won the race with a time of 15:12.67 while Casey Novelo (Trinity) timed 15:32.80 for second.
Macon won the 110-meter hurdles at 14.30 seconds, Miles Noble (McKinney Boyd) took sixth with a 15.16 and Jordan Johnson (Guateng, South Africa) timed 15.23 for eighth.
Chris Navarrete (Laredo Lyndon B. Johnson) finished second in the 3,000 steeplechase at 10:23.62, while Miller took third with an 11:07.57 and Colten Van Voorhis (Prosper Rock Hill) timed 11:52.02 for fifth.
The 4x100 relay team of Ibrahim Fuseini (Accra, Ghana), Smith, Edwin, and Macon won with a 39.72.
The Lions’ 4x400 meter relay ‘A’ team of Barrientes, Krenek, Reevey, and Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands) was also first at 3:20.61.
In the field events, Pelphrey cleared 6-4 3/4 for third.
Franklin won the triple jump at 49-3 3/4 (15.03m).
Gavin Edwards (Tarkington) won the men’s shot put at 42-2 (12.85m), Trey Wheeler (Scurry-Rosser) took second with a mark of 36-5 3/4 (11.12m), while Brayden Jeanotte (Horace, N.D.) took third at 35-5 3/4 (10.81m).
Edwards was second in the discus at 137-5 (41.88m) and Jeanotte took sixth with a mark of 110 feet 4 inches (33.62m).
The Lions compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor next Friday and Saturday, which is the last meet away from Memorial Stadium this season.
