Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field sprinter J.T. Smith has been accepted to compete in the 60-meter dash at the 2023 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Smith, who won the NCAA Division II national championship in the 100-meter dash in 2022, qualified for the Indoor Championships with his then school-record time of 6.60 seconds earlier this season. Last Friday, he improved his time to 6.56 on his way to winning the race at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas. That time is now sixth in NCAA Division I this season and tied for the best in the Southland Conference.
The USA Track and Field Championships are scheduled for Thursday-Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The first round of the 60 takes place at 2:05 p.m. central on Friday. The semifinals take place on Saturday at 2:44 p.m. central and the final is the last event of the meet at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Smith’s qualifying time of 6.56 seconds is fourth among the runners that have been accepted.
The first round and the semifinal races can be viewed with a subscription to USATF.TV, while the finals race will be broadcasted live on NBC.
