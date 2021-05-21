Okla. Christian 4,
A&M-Commerce 3
COMMERCE — The Lions took early leads in the first and second innings, sat through a multi-hour rain delay, fell behind and tried to charge back before ultimately falling 4-3 to the top seed Oklahoma Christian on Thursday in a winner’s bracket tournament game.
LeBlanc started things for the Lions in the first, drawing a walk and scoring on an error.
A nearly three-hour rain delay halted the game in the midst of that OC first inning, but this didn’t halt the Lions’ offensive momentum, as Uxua Modrego led off the second with a homer for a 2-1 lead.
The Lions narrowed the margin to the single run in the fifth on a Slider RBI single, but A&M-Commerce later stranded runners to suffer its first loss in the tournament. — A&M-Commerce Sports.
Thursday game
A&M-Commerce 110 010 0 —3 5 1
Oklahoma Christian 110 200 x —4 3 2
WP: Bailey Turner (9-3), 2 hits, 1 run, 0 ER, 0 BBs, 2 Ks in 4 2/3 IP in relief of Kali Crandall, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 5 BBs, 5 Ks in 2 1/3 IP.
LP: Alyssa LeBlanc, 2 hits, 4 runs, 3 ERs, 6 BBs, 6 Ks in 3 2/3 IP; relieved by Emily Otto 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 2 Ks in 2 1/3 IP.
Leading hitters
A&M-C: Avery Boley 1-4, Chealsea Slider 1-2, 1 RBI; Uxua Modrego 1-3, HR; Ta’Lyn Moody 2-3, 2B.
OC: Brie Dunckel 1-2, Whitney Walde 1-3, Briann Robinson 1-3,.
Records: A&M-C 29-17, OC 38-7.
A&M-Commerce 6,
A&M-Kingsville 5
COMMERCE — Texas A&M-Commerce endured a lengthy delay regarding a substitution to overtake Texas A&M-Kingsville 6-5 late Thursday night and stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
The Lions’ offense started in the second when Slider reached on a fielding error. Samantha Dutton doubled to the right-center gap to plate Slider, then scored when Kimber Qualls launched her second homer of the tournament.
The Javelinas cut into that lead with Jackie De Los Santos’ two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, then tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Kayla Gonzales.
The Kingsville squad took the lead in the fifth, as De Los Santos hit an RBI double and Claire Chernosky brought home a run with a sacrifice fly for a 5-3 Javelina lead.
In the sixth, Dutton and Qualls singled, followed by a Moody walk to load the bases with one out. LeBlanc smoked a double to right-center to plate a pair and tie the game, and Hebler launched a sacrifice fly to left field to give the Lions the victory, boosting their season record to 30-17.
LeBlanc, pitched two scoreless innings in relief to claim the mound win.
A&M-Kingsville finished its season at 26-15.— A&M-Commerce Sports.
Thursday game two
A&M-Commerce 030 003 0 —6 10 0
A&M-Kingsville 020 120 0 —5 8 2
WP: Alyssa LeBlanc (17-11), 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 BBs, 3 Ks in 2 2/3 IP in relief of Emily Otto, 8 hits, 5 runs, 5 ERs, 5 BBs, 6 Ks in 4 1/3 IP.
LP: Lizette Del Angel (9-4), 7 hits, 6 runs, 3 ERs, 2 BBs, 2 Ks in 3 IP; relieved by Saidi Castillo, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 BBs, 1 K in 2 2/3 Ip; relieved by Beth Montes, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 1 K in 1 1/3 IP.
Leading hitters
A&M-C: Kimber Qualls 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Ta’Lyn Moody 2-3, Alyssa LeBlanc 1-3, 2 RBIs; Kinsie Hebler; 1-2, 1 RBI; Avery Boley 2-4, Samantha Dutton 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI.
A&M-K: Jory Cervantes 1-4, Kayla Gonzales 1-4, Natalie Rodriguez 3-4, 2 runs; Jackie De Los Santos 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs; Jennifer Giesey 1-1.
Records: A&M-C 30-17, A&M-K 26-15.
