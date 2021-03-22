COMMERCE — A volleyball team only needs to win by two points to take a set.
And the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions did just that in all three sets of a sweep of Texas Woman’s University in the Field House on Wednesday night.
A&M-Commerce won, 25-23, 25-23, 35-33. The third set established a school record for longest set in the 25-point rally scoring era.
The Lions completed the regular season at 6-6 overall and in the Lone Star Conference Central Division, and advanced to the Lone Star Conference tournament as the Central Division’s second seed. Texas Woman’s ended its season at 3-9.
A&M-Commerce will take on Oklahoma Christian — the third seed from the North Division — at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Kingsville in the opening round of the tournament. The winner of that match plays at Texas A&M-Kingsville, the top seed from the South Division, in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for March 30 and 31.
The Lions hit .138 in the match and won all three sets despite a lower overall hitting percentage, as TWU hit .164.
Three Lions had double digit kills, led by 12 apiece from Taryn Cast (Peaster) and Maiya Dickie (Huntsville). They were also the primary blockers, as Dickie was in on four and Cast on three.
Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) had 10 kills.
Setters Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) and Aislynn Shore (Hockley Frassati Catholic) each had double-doubles. Vela had 24 assists and 10 digs, while Shore had 21 assists and 10 digs.
Riley Davidson (Commerce) and Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) tied for the team lead in digs with 16 apiece.
Kaia Saylor led the Piooners with 12 kills and Tabitha Spray added eight. Bailey Wozniak set for 15 assists. Kori James led in digs with 16.
Andersen was named the LSC’s offensive player of the week after leading the Lions with 24 kills in back to back wins over Texas Woman’s.
Davidson was selected as the LSC’s defensive player of the week. She led the Lions with 6.3 digs per set in the two wins over the Pioneers.
