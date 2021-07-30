LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has earned the United State Marine Corps (USMC)/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 2020-21 Team Academic Award.
This marks the fifth time in the past six seasons the Lion volleyball team has received the award and the sixth time in program history.
“I’m very proud of our performance in the classroom this year,” Lion Volleyball head coach Craig Case said. “Having earned this award five out of the last six years shows how committed our department and university are to the academic success of our student-athletes.
“The work that Luci Ponce and Victoria Kisluk and their team in the Thrower Student-Athlete Success Center is vital to our success. Sustaining this academic success is a result of the collective commitment to our student-athletes.”
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
The Lions are one of 161 NCAA Division II schools to receive the award, and one of nine from the Lone Star Conference in 2021.
