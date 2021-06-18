Double play

Texas A&M University-Commerce shortstop Chealsea Slider turns a double play from her knees during a Lions’ game in the South Central Region tournament. The Lions finished ninth in the NCAA Division II national rankings.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After reaching the South Central Regional finals, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team wound up No. 9 in the final 2021 national coaches’ poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

  This is the fourth season in the seven-year history of the program in which the Lions were ranked in the Top 25 to end the season. The No. 9 ranking ties with the 2018 team for the highest postseason ranking in program history. This also marks the 48th consecutive poll in which A&M-Commerce has been ranked in the nation’s top 25.

  The Lions are the highest-ranked team in the country who did not advance to the NCAA Championships final site in Denver. Lone Star Conference rival and Division II National Champion West Texas A&M is the No. 1 team in the poll. West Texas A&M took two of three games from No. 2 Biola in the championship game of the College World Series in Denver.

  A&M-Commerce went 3-1 against West Texas A&M this past season, winning 2-0 and 1-0 in the regular season and 10-5 in the region tournament but fell 4-0 in the championship game.

  The Lions played six teams in the 2021 season that finished in the final top 25 — No. 3 Augustana, No. 14 Oklahoma Christian, No. 17 UT Tyler, No. 18 Southern Arkansas and No. 23 Colorado Mesa.

  The Lions finished the season with a 33-18 overall record. Statistically, the Lions ranked in the top 25 nationally in fielding percentage, pitching shutouts, stolen bases per game, total stolen bases and walks drawn.

         2021 NFCA Division II

        Top 25 Coaches Poll

(First place votes) Total points

1. 43-12 West Texas A&M (16)    400

2. 26-16 Biola                            384  

3. 49-8 Augustana                      366

4. 43-8 North Georgia                 354

5. 45-10 Grand Valley State        328

6. 38-11 Valdosta State              310

7. 33-7 Saint Anselm                  305

8. 34-16 West Chester                267    

9. 33-18 A&M-COMMERCE           263

10. 38-8 Lincoln Memorial           259

11. 46-8 Indianapolis                  248

12. 34-13 Concordia Irvine          206

13. 40-10 Minnesota State           197

14. 38-9 Oklahoma Christian        191

15. 33-16 West Florida                175

16. 34-12 Young Harris               148

17. 33-7 UT Tyler                       142

18. 29-10 Southern Arkansas      122

19. 38-6 Georgian Court             117

20. 21-4 Rollins                          111

21. 40-7 Auburn Montgomery        80

22. 36-14 Central Oklahoma         63  

23. 39-5 Colorado Mesa                56

24. 39-16 East Stroudsburg          46 

25. 32-14 UAH                             27

