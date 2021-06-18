LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After reaching the South Central Regional finals, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team wound up No. 9 in the final 2021 national coaches’ poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
This is the fourth season in the seven-year history of the program in which the Lions were ranked in the Top 25 to end the season. The No. 9 ranking ties with the 2018 team for the highest postseason ranking in program history. This also marks the 48th consecutive poll in which A&M-Commerce has been ranked in the nation’s top 25.
The Lions are the highest-ranked team in the country who did not advance to the NCAA Championships final site in Denver. Lone Star Conference rival and Division II National Champion West Texas A&M is the No. 1 team in the poll. West Texas A&M took two of three games from No. 2 Biola in the championship game of the College World Series in Denver.
A&M-Commerce went 3-1 against West Texas A&M this past season, winning 2-0 and 1-0 in the regular season and 10-5 in the region tournament but fell 4-0 in the championship game.
The Lions played six teams in the 2021 season that finished in the final top 25 — No. 3 Augustana, No. 14 Oklahoma Christian, No. 17 UT Tyler, No. 18 Southern Arkansas and No. 23 Colorado Mesa.
The Lions finished the season with a 33-18 overall record. Statistically, the Lions ranked in the top 25 nationally in fielding percentage, pitching shutouts, stolen bases per game, total stolen bases and walks drawn.
2021 NFCA Division II
Top 25 Coaches Poll
(First place votes) Total points
1. 43-12 West Texas A&M (16) 400
2. 26-16 Biola 384
3. 49-8 Augustana 366
4. 43-8 North Georgia 354
5. 45-10 Grand Valley State 328
6. 38-11 Valdosta State 310
7. 33-7 Saint Anselm 305
8. 34-16 West Chester 267
9. 33-18 A&M-COMMERCE 263
10. 38-8 Lincoln Memorial 259
11. 46-8 Indianapolis 248
12. 34-13 Concordia Irvine 206
13. 40-10 Minnesota State 197
14. 38-9 Oklahoma Christian 191
15. 33-16 West Florida 175
16. 34-12 Young Harris 148
17. 33-7 UT Tyler 142
18. 29-10 Southern Arkansas 122
19. 38-6 Georgian Court 117
20. 21-4 Rollins 111
21. 40-7 Auburn Montgomery 80
22. 36-14 Central Oklahoma 63
23. 39-5 Colorado Mesa 56
24. 39-16 East Stroudsburg 46
25. 32-14 UAH 27
