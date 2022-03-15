COMMERCE — The No. 21 ranked Texas A&M-Commerce women’s softball team opened a six-game homestand this weekend by outscoring their Lone Star Conference opponents in two doubleheaders by a combined margin of 42-1.
The Lions whipped Western New Mexico 9-1 and 12-0 on Saturday and then blanked UT Permian Basin 8-0 and 13-0 on Sunday.
The Lions, now 21-5 for the season, are to wrap up their homestand on Wednesday with another doubleheader against non-conference opponent Embry-Riddle of Florida. Those games are scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m. at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. Embry-Riddle is 8-6 for the season and is scheduled to play another doubleheader on Tuesday at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.
Lion starting pitchers Emily Otto and Alyssa LeBlanc were dominant both days. Otto, the senior left-hander, gave up only four hits, one earned run and two walks in 10 innings while striking out 17. LeBlanc, the sophomore right-hander, allowed just one hit, no runs and one walk while striking out 19 in 11 innings. She was recently named the national pitcher of the week after throwing a perfect game in a 10-0 win over Fort Lewis (Colo.)
Chanlee Oakes, a freshman from Emory Rains, pitched two scoreless innings in relief of LeBlanc in the 12-0 win over Western New Mexico.
Destiny Vasquez pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the 13-0 win over UT Permian Basin.
Alina Jasso slugged two home runs for the Lions in the 9-1 win over Western New Mexico, including a solo blast and a two-run shot. Uxua Modrego and Mackenzie Dugi slugged triples and Madison Schaefer and Avery Boley doubled.
Sabrina Anguiano and Destiny Whitburn slugged three-run homers for the Lions in the 12-0 win over Western New Mexico and LeBlanc hit a two-run homer. Jasso and Leo Terry doubled in that game.
Jasso slugged a three-run homer in the 8-0 win over UT Permian Basin and Anguiano ripped a solo homer. Anguiano, Schaefer and Dugi both slugged doubles.
Anguino hit a two-run homer in the 13-0 win over UT Permian Basin and Modrego hit a solo homer. LeBlanc, Boley, Anguiano and Samantha Dutton all doubled.
“We love home runs,” said A&M-Commerce coach Gay McNutt after the sweep of UT Permian Basin. “We love dingers and the wind certainly went in our favor today.”
McNutt also praised the pitching of LeBlanc.
“She’s at a good place right now,” said McNutt. “She’s throwing really well for us. And she just has to stay in that zone. LeBlanc’s got the ability to strike a lot of people out whereas Otto’s more of a pop-up pitcher. LeBlanc’s a strikeout pitcher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.