COMMERCE — The 17-5 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions, who are ranked No. 21 in NCAA Division II, are to start a six-game homestand in softball on Saturday.
The Lions, who’ve won 11 of their last 12 games, are scheduled to play three straight doubleheaders at the John Cain Family Softball Complex. They are to face Lone Star Conference opponent Western New Mexico at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, then LSC foe UT Permian Basin at noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Then they are scheduled to play Embry-Riddle of Florida in non-conference play at 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
A&M-Commerce has won three in a row, including back to back victories over No. 4 West Texas A&M, the defending national champion.
Lion pitcher Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) was named national pitcher of the Week by NFCA on Feb. 22, following a perfect game in a 10-0 win over Fort Lewis (Colo.) on Feb. 16. LeBlanc struck out eight batters in that game. She was also named LSC pitcher of the week, joining teammate Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated), who earned the award earlier this season.
A&M-Commerce has stolen 60 bases this season, which is ninth in NCAA Division II.
The Lions are also 3-1 in LSC play after the first weekend of conference play.
They are batting .316 as a team, led by Mackenzie Dugi (.408, 11 RBIs), Ayanna Williams (.385, 27 RBIs), Sabrina Anguiano (.370, 11 RBIs), LeBlanc (.341, 13 RBIs), Leo Terry (.338, 27 runs), Madison Schaefer (.318, 16 RBIs) and Uxua Modrego (.316, 15 RBIs).
