COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce softball student-athlete Avery Zeigler has been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.
Zeigler (Southlake Carroll) graduated with her master’s in business administration and is one of six student-athletes from the Southland Conference named to the all-district team. She is the ninth student-athlete in program history to achieve this honor.
In her senior season, Zeigler batted .254, while tying for the team lead with four home runs and drove in 13 games as well. She started 47 of the team’s 48 games and posted a fielding percentage of .953.
Zeigler advances to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced next month.
