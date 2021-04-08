COMMERCE — West Texas A&M won 4-0 over Texas A&M University-Commerce in the quarterfinals of the Lone Conference women’s soccer tournament.
The Lions’ season ended at 4-3, while the Lady Buffs will take a 7-3-0 record to the LSC semifinal round. The Lady Buffs are to play at Dallas Baptist on Saturday. Dallas Baptist won its quarterfinal, 4-1 over Midwestern State.
The Lions were under attack all night, as West Texas outshot A&M-Commerce 30-13. Noir Hawash scored two goals for West Texas, assisted by Jessica Diaz. Emily Avila and Hannah Kelley-Lusk also scored.
Goalkeeper Jen Peters (Allen) tied a school record for saves in a match with 15. She shares the record with Tiffany Wilcox from the 2001 season.
Leslie Campuzano (Lakeview Centennial) took four shots for the Lions, with two on goal.
