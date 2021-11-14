COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce ended the Lone Star Conference football era and honored its 21 seniors during a 30-10 home victory over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday.
The Lions, who are moving into the Southland Conference, wrapped up the 2021 regular season with a 7-4 overall record and a 5-2 mark in the LSC.
They went 323-214-12 in 549 LSC games and won 23 LSC football championships. The Lions were charter members of the LSC dating back to its inception in 1931.
Eastern New Mexico finished at 4-7 and 1-6 in possibly its last football game against the Lions for the foreseeable future.
The Lions won with some solid play by the defense, including a 73-yard fumble return for a touchdown by senior linebacker Cedric Wilcox III, plus a 30-yard field goal by senior placekicker Jake Viquez and touchdowns by senior running back J.T. Smith and freshman quarterback Eric Rodriguez. Rodriguez hooked up with Smith for a 53-yard touchdown pass and also sneaked in from the one for a score. Smith also ran for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 85-yard drive.
The Lion defense, which ranks first overall in the LSC and fourth in NCAA Division II, allowed only 56 total yards in the second half and 245 for the game,
“First off, Eastern New Mexico, what a great effort that football team had,” said Lions coach David Bailiff. “A scrappy bunch. Once again our defense was stellar. Gave up a little more in the first half than we’re used to but I think we held them to 60 yards in the second half. So defense was outstanding. Had two turnovers. Offensively we got it going a little bit. Had some big plays to (Andrew) Armstrong. Had a big play to Kader (Kohou).
“Special teams I thought, good enough to win. We’ve done better but those kids played with great effort every snap,” said Bailiff.
Armstrong caught a 60-yard pass from Rodriguez and Kohou, who also made some big plays on defense, caught a 40-yard pass from Rodriguez, who was 7-of-14 for 165 yards.
Wilcox led the Lion defense with 10 tackles. Alex Shillow, another senior, made eight stops. Seniors Elijah Earls and Dominion Ezinwa made six tackles each and senior Dominique Ramsey was in on five tackles. Ramsey played all over the field, completing a 44-yard pass to Matt Childers, returning a punt 26 yards, a kickoff 22 yards, catching two passes for 11 yards and running once for 3 yards.
“It’s hard to say goodbye to a talented group of seniors that really love each other,” said Bailiff. “Love this program and love their teammates. I just told them of all the highlights they’ve had here (including a national championship in 2017). Because all the highlights that Dom (Ramsey) and Kader and that bunch has had here. Their highlights of life are yet to come. They’re going to do some big, big things for this university. For themselves. For their families. Maybe 10 years down the line or 20 years but they’re going to have some highlights where they’re going to make us all proud again.”
Freshman running back Howard Russell led the Greyhounds with 127 yards rushing on 33 carries.
Eastern New Mexico freshman quarterback Nathan Valencia, who was sacked twice, went 8-of-22 passing for 94 yards. Valencia also scored Eastern New Meixco’s only touchdown on a 3-yard run with 9:38 remaining.
A&M-Commerce will officially join the Southland Conference on July 1 and will be moving up from NCAA Division II to I. The Lions were in the LSC longer than any other university.
“I’d like to say it’s very sentimental but it’s not,” said Bailiff, when asked about leaving the LSC. “I think we have absolutely done the right thing as a university, moving into the Southland. The Lone Star has been a great home for a long time.
“To do something big you’ve got to dream big and I think this university’s dreams are really big. Dr. Mark Rudin (university president) has a vision for this university of greatness in all aspects of it. And I think moving to Division I is part of his master plan,” said Bailiff.
