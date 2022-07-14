EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track & field student-athlete Mariana Shostak is set to represent her home country of Ukraine at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at the historic Hayward Field on July 15-24.
Shostak, a native of Lviv, Ukraine, is part of the six-athlete relay pool from Ukraine for the 4x400-meter relay. The preliminary race is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. pacific time on July 23 and the finals are set for 7:50 p.m. pacific time on July 24, the final event of the 10-day championships.
Being held in the United States for the first time, the World Athletics Championships are organized by World Athletics, formerly the IAAF, and is the highest level of senior international outdoor track and field competition outside of the Olympics.
Shostak had top-three finishes in the 4x400 relay at both the NCAA Division II indoor track and field national championships and the Division II outdoor track and field national championships for the Lions this season.
She also had the fastest time in the 400 meter dash among all women runners in Division II this season. She won the 400 in the Lone Star Conference outdoor championships at 53.76 seconds and was ninth (54.51) in the Division II outdoor championships.
Fans in the United States can watch the World Athletics Championships on the NBC Universal family of networks with select events being broadcasted on NBC.
