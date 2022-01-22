Texas A&M University-Commerce’s 2022 football schedule features three new opponents and seven they’ve played before but not in a long time.
The Lions, who are moving up to NCAA Division I and into the Southland Conference, are scheduled to play six home games and five road games.
Their new Southland Conference schedule features two games against Houston Baptist, here and there, plus home games against McNeese State of Louisiana and Northwestern State of Louisiana, as well as conference road games at Southeastern State in Louisiana and Nicholls State in Louisiana.
Their non-conference opponents include Lincoln of California in the Sept. 1 season opener, plus Sam Houston State, North American of Houston and Tennessee State.
“It is great for this university and the athletic department to move to Division I status,” said Lions head football coach David Bailiff. “Optically, it enhances the whole university, puts us on a bigger national stage, so we’re really excited about this season.
“It is a challenging schedule with teams like Sam Houston State, who just won the FCS National Championship in the spring, and it will be a great measuring stick to see what we need to do to achieve that level of play in the FCS. There are some great teams in the Southland Conference, so it will also be good to see where we measure. We look forward to kicking it off.”
Lincoln, North American and Nicholls are new opponents.
The Lions have played Tennessee Tech, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese State, Houston Baptist, Northwestern Louisiana and Tennessee State in the past.
They’ve played Tennessee Tech only once, winning 33-0 in the Tangerine Bowl on Jan. 1, 1953.
Sam Houston State is a former member of the Lions’ current conference: the Lone Star Conference. The Lions lead that series 39-24-1. Sam Houston State won the last meeting 38-24 on Oct. 31, 2015.
The Lions’ record with Southeastern Louisiana is 4-4-1. Southeastern won the last meeting on Sept. 5, 2009, 41-7 in Hammond.
A&M-Commerce’s series with McNeese State is tied at 1-1. McNeese State won the last game 47-3 on Sept. 11, 1971 in Lake Charles.
The Lions have played Houston Baptist only once, winning 55-21 in Houston on Nov. 9, 2013.
A&M-Commerce is 10-17-2 against Northwestern Louisiana. The Demons have won the last four games including 30-14 on Aug. 30, 2008 in Natchitoches.
The Lions have faced Tennessee State only once, falling 15-6 on Oct. 4, 1986 in Nashville.
Season tickets will go on sale to Lion fans in a few weeks after the announcement of the Lions’ first Division I signing class.
2022 Texas A&M-Commerce
Football Schedule
Sept. 1 Lincoln (Calif.) 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Tennessee Tech TBA
Sept. 17 at Sam Houston State 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 North American 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 *at SE Louisiana TBA
Oct. 15 *McNeese State TBA
Oct. 22 *Houston Baptist (HC) TBA
Oct. 29 *at Nicholls State TBA
Nov. 5 *Northwestern State TBA
Nov. 12 *at Houston Baptist TBA
Nov. 19 Tennessee State TBA
*Southland Conference games
(HC) Homecoming
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.