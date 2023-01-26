Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

  FRISCO — Eighty-four Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes have been named to the Southland Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester.

  In order to be eligible for the Fall Commissioner's Honor Roll, student-athletes must have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.0 or higher in the Fall 2022 semester and have been eligible to compete in the fall conference sports of men's cross country, women's cross country, football, women's soccer, or volleyball.

  For the Lions, 14 members of the men's cross country team, six from women's cross country, 32 from the football team, 18 women's soccer student-athletes, and 14 from the volleyball team are named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll in A&M-Commerce's first season of competition in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference.

  As a department, A&M-Commerce posted a GPA of 3.25 during the fall semester.

  The list includes Michael Surface, a freshman football player from Greenville who is majoring in business administration, Tanner Townsend, a senior cross country runner from Royse City; and Tyson Oliver, a freshman football player from Royse City.

   Here is the full list of honorees on the Southland Conference Fall 2022 Commissioner's Honor Roll from A&M-Commerce's fall sports.

   Name Class Sport Major Hometown

  Joe Cruz Junior Men's Cross Country Computer Science Hillsboro

  Nicholas Deutsch Sophomore Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Frisco

  Chris Flores Sophomore Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Rocksprings

  Ace Garcia Freshman Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Burleson

  Jan Lenfert Sophomore Men's Cross Country Business Administration Buckenhof, Germany

  Cooper Miller Junior Men's Cross Country Electrical Engineering Big Spring

  Casey Novelo Sophomore Men's Cross Country Electrical Engineering Burleson

  Conner Rohman Freshman Men's Cross Country Accounting Forney

  Tristen Sabin Freshman Men's Cross Country Computer Science Frisco

  Mykel Smith Sophomore Men's Cross Country Public Health Fort Worth

  Alex Speer Sophomore Men's Cross Country Sport & Recreation Management Robinson

 Tanner Townsend Senior Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Royse City

  Colten van Voorhis Sophomore Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Prosper

  Mason White Freshman Men's Cross Country Undecided Argyle

  Nour Almasri Freshman Women's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Arlington

  Faith Biwott Freshman Women's Cross Country Public Health Iten, Kenya

  Evelyn Brown Senior Women's Cross Country Psychology Paris

  Alyssa Hood Freshman Women's Cross Country Public Health Forney

  Cailey Johnson Freshman Women's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Winchester, Va.

  Bailey Neal Freshman Women's Cross Country Education Sulphur Bluff

  Emmanuel Adagbon Junior Football Public Health Mesquite

  Kiran Curtis Freshman Football Sport & Recreation Management Magnolia

  Jewelz-Unique Demps Freshman Football Technology Management Forney

  Torami Dixon, Jr. Freshman Football Sport & Recreation Management Henderson

  Jaden Edmondson Freshman Football Communication Studies Manvel

  Max Epps Sophomore Football Finance Big Spring

  Darlington Frasch Freshman Football Business Administration San Antonio

  Clifford Funderburk Sophomore Football Business Administration Forney

  Zach Gilmore Sophomore Football Electrical Engineering Daingerfield

  Mitchell Gorgas Freshman Football Finance Shrewsbury, Maa.

  Jadin Jones Sophomore Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Killeen

  Gerard Joseph Freshman Football General Studies New Orleans, La.

  Michael Keating Senior Football Business Analytics Bellaire

  Sean-Krystoff King Freshman Football Computer Science Humble

  Thomas Landry Freshman Football Criminal Justice Richardson

  Ian Langford Freshman Football Criminal Justice Carrollton

  Kevin LeDee Senior Football Learning & Technology Cypress

  Spencer Long Junior Football Public Health Mont Belvieus

  Mitchell McGarry Sophomore Football Construction Engineering Tannum Sands, Australia

  Evin McLeland Freshman Football Sport & Recreation Management Sachse

  Hunter Miller Sophomore Football Electrical Engineering Bushland

  Xavier Morris Senior Football Business Administration Converse

  Solomon Ndukwe Senior Football Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Alief

  Michael Noble Senior Football Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Orange, Calif.

  Tyson Oliver Freshman Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Royse City

  Nonso Omezi Freshman Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Houston

  Isaac Sanchez Freshman Football General Business Pearland

  Jonathan Spurlock Freshman Football Management Bastrop

  Ke'Andre Street Junior Football General Studies Tyler

  Michael Surface Freshman Football Business Administration Greenville

  Landry Tyson Sophomore Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Sulphur Springs

  Luke Williams Freshman Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Bullard

  Lauren Banning Senior Women's Soccer Public Health Pflugerville

  Ashley Campuzano Freshman Women's Soccer Public Heath Dallas

  Maeva Dion Freshman Women's Soccer General Business Sainte-Barbe, Quebec, Canada

  Valerie Flores Freshman Women's Soccer Kinesiology & Sport Studies Irving

  Hailey Griffin Sophomore Women's Soccer General Business Trophy Club

  Christina Hernandez Junior Women's Soccer Interdisciplinary Studies Denison

  Addy Higgins Sophomore Women's Soccer Animal Science Dallas

  McKenna Keeley Sophomore Women's Soccer Psychology Frisco

  Anastasia Martinez Junior Women's Soccer General Studies Dallas

  Gillian McKenzie Freshman Women's Soccer Education Mesquite

  Mya Mitchell Freshman Women's Soccer Management Dallas

  Nya Mitchell Freshman Women's Soccer Business Administration Dallas

  Karalie Morrison Sophomore Women's Soccer Criminal Justice Colleyville

  Jen Peters Senior Women's Soccer Kinesiology & Sport Studies Allen

  Jaynie Rust Freshman Women's Soccer Marketing Oregon City, Ore.

  Lauren Shaw Senior Women's Soccer Kinesiology & Sport Studies Livingston

  Naomi Sink Senior Women's Soccer Criminal Justice Plano

  Melissa Storey Junior Women's Soccer Business Administration Tyne and Wear, England

  Essence Allen Sophomore Volleyball Finance Longview

  Millie Allgood Freshman Volleyball Biological Sciences Sherwood, Ark.

  Kaitlyn Breland Freshman Volleyball Public Health Magnolia

  Taryn Cast Senior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Peaster

  Brandi Connally Freshman Volleyball Agribusiness Coolidge

  Breann Connally Freshman Volleyball Agribusiness Coolidge

  Reese Fetty Sophomore Volleyball Communication Studies Farmersville

  Yasmin Figueiredo Junior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Rio de Janiero, Brazil

  Emma Jenneskens Junior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Meerlo, Netherlands

  Kayla Lucas Junior Volleyball Public Health Colorado Springs, Colo.

  Ashley Pennington Junior Volleyball Psychology Frisco

  Maddy Rashford Junior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Placentia, Calif.

  Carley Spachman Sophomore Volleyball Marketing Leawood, Kan.

  Celeste Vela Senior Volleyball Industrial Engineering Guadalajara, Mexico

