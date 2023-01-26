FRISCO — Eighty-four Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes have been named to the Southland Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the Fall 2022 semester.
In order to be eligible for the Fall Commissioner's Honor Roll, student-athletes must have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.0 or higher in the Fall 2022 semester and have been eligible to compete in the fall conference sports of men's cross country, women's cross country, football, women's soccer, or volleyball.
For the Lions, 14 members of the men's cross country team, six from women's cross country, 32 from the football team, 18 women's soccer student-athletes, and 14 from the volleyball team are named to the Commissioner's Honor Roll in A&M-Commerce's first season of competition in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference.
As a department, A&M-Commerce posted a GPA of 3.25 during the fall semester.
The list includes Michael Surface, a freshman football player from Greenville who is majoring in business administration, Tanner Townsend, a senior cross country runner from Royse City; and Tyson Oliver, a freshman football player from Royse City.
Here is the full list of honorees on the Southland Conference Fall 2022 Commissioner's Honor Roll from A&M-Commerce's fall sports.
Name Class Sport Major Hometown
Joe Cruz Junior Men's Cross Country Computer Science Hillsboro
Nicholas Deutsch Sophomore Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Frisco
Chris Flores Sophomore Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Rocksprings
Ace Garcia Freshman Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Burleson
Jan Lenfert Sophomore Men's Cross Country Business Administration Buckenhof, Germany
Cooper Miller Junior Men's Cross Country Electrical Engineering Big Spring
Casey Novelo Sophomore Men's Cross Country Electrical Engineering Burleson
Conner Rohman Freshman Men's Cross Country Accounting Forney
Tristen Sabin Freshman Men's Cross Country Computer Science Frisco
Mykel Smith Sophomore Men's Cross Country Public Health Fort Worth
Alex Speer Sophomore Men's Cross Country Sport & Recreation Management Robinson
Tanner Townsend Senior Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Royse City
Colten van Voorhis Sophomore Men's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Prosper
Mason White Freshman Men's Cross Country Undecided Argyle
Nour Almasri Freshman Women's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Arlington
Faith Biwott Freshman Women's Cross Country Public Health Iten, Kenya
Evelyn Brown Senior Women's Cross Country Psychology Paris
Alyssa Hood Freshman Women's Cross Country Public Health Forney
Cailey Johnson Freshman Women's Cross Country Kinesiology & Sport Studies Winchester, Va.
Bailey Neal Freshman Women's Cross Country Education Sulphur Bluff
Emmanuel Adagbon Junior Football Public Health Mesquite
Kiran Curtis Freshman Football Sport & Recreation Management Magnolia
Jewelz-Unique Demps Freshman Football Technology Management Forney
Torami Dixon, Jr. Freshman Football Sport & Recreation Management Henderson
Jaden Edmondson Freshman Football Communication Studies Manvel
Max Epps Sophomore Football Finance Big Spring
Darlington Frasch Freshman Football Business Administration San Antonio
Clifford Funderburk Sophomore Football Business Administration Forney
Zach Gilmore Sophomore Football Electrical Engineering Daingerfield
Mitchell Gorgas Freshman Football Finance Shrewsbury, Maa.
Jadin Jones Sophomore Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Killeen
Gerard Joseph Freshman Football General Studies New Orleans, La.
Michael Keating Senior Football Business Analytics Bellaire
Sean-Krystoff King Freshman Football Computer Science Humble
Thomas Landry Freshman Football Criminal Justice Richardson
Ian Langford Freshman Football Criminal Justice Carrollton
Kevin LeDee Senior Football Learning & Technology Cypress
Spencer Long Junior Football Public Health Mont Belvieus
Mitchell McGarry Sophomore Football Construction Engineering Tannum Sands, Australia
Evin McLeland Freshman Football Sport & Recreation Management Sachse
Hunter Miller Sophomore Football Electrical Engineering Bushland
Xavier Morris Senior Football Business Administration Converse
Solomon Ndukwe Senior Football Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Alief
Michael Noble Senior Football Health Kinesiology & Sport Studies Orange, Calif.
Tyson Oliver Freshman Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Royse City
Nonso Omezi Freshman Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Houston
Isaac Sanchez Freshman Football General Business Pearland
Jonathan Spurlock Freshman Football Management Bastrop
Ke'Andre Street Junior Football General Studies Tyler
Michael Surface Freshman Football Business Administration Greenville
Landry Tyson Sophomore Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Sulphur Springs
Luke Williams Freshman Football Kinesiology & Sport Studies Bullard
Lauren Banning Senior Women's Soccer Public Health Pflugerville
Ashley Campuzano Freshman Women's Soccer Public Heath Dallas
Maeva Dion Freshman Women's Soccer General Business Sainte-Barbe, Quebec, Canada
Valerie Flores Freshman Women's Soccer Kinesiology & Sport Studies Irving
Hailey Griffin Sophomore Women's Soccer General Business Trophy Club
Christina Hernandez Junior Women's Soccer Interdisciplinary Studies Denison
Addy Higgins Sophomore Women's Soccer Animal Science Dallas
McKenna Keeley Sophomore Women's Soccer Psychology Frisco
Anastasia Martinez Junior Women's Soccer General Studies Dallas
Gillian McKenzie Freshman Women's Soccer Education Mesquite
Mya Mitchell Freshman Women's Soccer Management Dallas
Nya Mitchell Freshman Women's Soccer Business Administration Dallas
Karalie Morrison Sophomore Women's Soccer Criminal Justice Colleyville
Jen Peters Senior Women's Soccer Kinesiology & Sport Studies Allen
Jaynie Rust Freshman Women's Soccer Marketing Oregon City, Ore.
Lauren Shaw Senior Women's Soccer Kinesiology & Sport Studies Livingston
Naomi Sink Senior Women's Soccer Criminal Justice Plano
Melissa Storey Junior Women's Soccer Business Administration Tyne and Wear, England
Essence Allen Sophomore Volleyball Finance Longview
Millie Allgood Freshman Volleyball Biological Sciences Sherwood, Ark.
Kaitlyn Breland Freshman Volleyball Public Health Magnolia
Taryn Cast Senior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Peaster
Brandi Connally Freshman Volleyball Agribusiness Coolidge
Breann Connally Freshman Volleyball Agribusiness Coolidge
Reese Fetty Sophomore Volleyball Communication Studies Farmersville
Yasmin Figueiredo Junior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Rio de Janiero, Brazil
Emma Jenneskens Junior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Meerlo, Netherlands
Kayla Lucas Junior Volleyball Public Health Colorado Springs, Colo.
Ashley Pennington Junior Volleyball Psychology Frisco
Maddy Rashford Junior Volleyball Kinesiology & Sport Studies Placentia, Calif.
Carley Spachman Sophomore Volleyball Marketing Leawood, Kan.
Celeste Vela Senior Volleyball Industrial Engineering Guadalajara, Mexico
