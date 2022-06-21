CLEVELAND — Texas A&M University-Commerce has recorded its best finish in the NCAA Division II Learfield Director’s Cup standings, as announced by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).
The Lions placed No. 20 in the 2021-22 standings, its final year in NCAA Division II.
“A&M-Commerce’s best finish in the Learfield Cup is a culmination of tireless efforts throughout the school year from our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “To receive contributions from nine of our 14 programs is tremendous and this provides us great momentum as we enter a new chapter within intercollegiate athletics at this great institution.”
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the full Learfield Cup standings were released for the first time since 2018-19. The Lions placed No. 22 in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 standings, which were the school’s best-ever finishes yet. The Lions had never finished in the top 50 ever prior to 2017-18 and have now recorded three consecutive top 25 finishes.
A&M-Commerce recorded 487.25 points, which is the highest total in school history. The Lions received points for their postseason accomplishments in women’s basketball, men’s basketball, softball, women’s golf, men’s golf, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field.
The men’s track and field program produced top-10 finishes at both the NCAA Indoor National Championships and the NCAA Outdoor National Championships, while the women’s track and field program finished in the top 10 at the outdoor championships. The women’s golf team reached the national championships, finishing 12th in the country.
The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships. A maximum of 100 points per sport are issued for a school winning a national championship. The Lions recorded points in nine of the 14 sports offered at A&M-Commerce. The Learfield Directors’ Cup includes all sports across the NCAA’s spectrum of sport offerings, with each school allowed to count a maximum of 15 sports.
