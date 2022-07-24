Carandal Hale scores

Carandal Hale, a senior from Greenville, runs for a touchdown during a Texas A&M University-Commerce home game in 2021. The Lions wound up sixth in a Southland Conference poll. The Lions have switched from the Lone Star Conference to the Southland Conference.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is picked to finish sixth among eight teams in the Southland Conference during the 2022 season, its first in the conference and the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

  The poll, which was voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors, was announced on Wednesday.

  Heading into their first season in the Southland Conference, the Lions, under fourth-year coach David Bailiff, play a six-game conference schedule this fall.

  The Lions went 7-4 in their final season in NCAA Division II, finishing as the runner-up in the Lone Star Conference standings.

  The Lions received 39 points in the poll, finishing ahead of Houston Baptist and Lamar. A&M-Commerce takes on Houston Baptist during the homecoming weekend on Oct. 22, while it is not scheduled to face Lamar this season.

  Southeastern Louisiana is the preseason favorite to win the conference title, edging out defending champion, Incarnate Word by four points. Both the Lions and the Cardinals advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs last season.

  The Lions’ first season in Division I begins at home on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Lincoln (Calif.). The first conference game comes at Southeastern on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

Season tickets are now on sale for the six home games. General admission season tickets can be purchased at LionAthletics.com/Tickets.

        2022 Southland Conference

       Preseason football rankings

                (First place vote)     Total

1. Southeastern Louisiana (7)    90

2. Incarnate Word (7)               86

3. Nicholls (2)                          79

4. McNeese                              61

5. Northwestern State              44

6. Texas A&M-Commerce          39

7. Lamar                                 25

8. Houston Baptist                   24

