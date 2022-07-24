LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is picked to finish sixth among eight teams in the Southland Conference during the 2022 season, its first in the conference and the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
The poll, which was voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors, was announced on Wednesday.
Heading into their first season in the Southland Conference, the Lions, under fourth-year coach David Bailiff, play a six-game conference schedule this fall.
The Lions went 7-4 in their final season in NCAA Division II, finishing as the runner-up in the Lone Star Conference standings.
The Lions received 39 points in the poll, finishing ahead of Houston Baptist and Lamar. A&M-Commerce takes on Houston Baptist during the homecoming weekend on Oct. 22, while it is not scheduled to face Lamar this season.
Southeastern Louisiana is the preseason favorite to win the conference title, edging out defending champion, Incarnate Word by four points. Both the Lions and the Cardinals advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs last season.
The Lions’ first season in Division I begins at home on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Lincoln (Calif.). The first conference game comes at Southeastern on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.
Season tickets are now on sale for the six home games. General admission season tickets can be purchased at LionAthletics.com/Tickets.
2022 Southland Conference
Preseason football rankings
(First place vote) Total
1. Southeastern Louisiana (7) 90
2. Incarnate Word (7) 86
3. Nicholls (2) 79
4. McNeese 61
5. Northwestern State 44
6. Texas A&M-Commerce 39
7. Lamar 25
8. Houston Baptist 24
