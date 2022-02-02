COMMERCE — No. 22-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce opened the 2022 softball season with a 4-3 victory over No. 2 Augustana (South Dakota) in 10 innings on Tuesday.
The Vikings took the second game of the doubleheader, 5-0 at the John Cain Family Field. Amber Elliott of Augustana fired a three-hit shutout while striking out eight.
Uxua Modrego batted 2 for 5 in the two games for the Lions, scoring on the game-tying play in the seventh inning of game one. With the Lions down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Kuea Angilau drove in two on a double down the right field line.
In the bottom of the 10th inning with the bases loaded, Ayanna Williams slapped a single down the middle to give the Lions the win.
Emily Otto got the call to start the season opener for the Lions. She pitched all 10 innings, fanning nine and tossing 167 pitches. She was charged with three earned runs. The Vikings’ starter Ashley Mickschl also pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs and striking out two.
The Lions started three newcomers. Freshman shortstop Chloe Reneau batted in the leadoff spot and freshman second baseman Leo Terry followed her in the lineup. Williams, a transfer from Weatherford College, batted fifth and played first base in game one.
Baserunners were a rarity through the first three innings. The Lions put two runners on base, both failing to score, while the Vikings stranded their lone baserunner as well.
The Vikings scored the first run of the day in the fifth inning. Kennedy Buckman hit a one-out double and was pinch ran for by Becca Koupal, who advanced to third on a ground out. Abbie Lund drove in Koupal with a single to center field.
Avery Boley did not take long to tie the game back. In the first at-bat in the bottom of the fifth, she drilled a long ball to left field for the Lions’ first home run of the season.
The Lions are next scheduled to play five games this weekend in the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational in Conroe, Texas.
