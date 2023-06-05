COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball coach Joe Morales has announced the hiring of Morgan Williams as an assistant volleyball coach.
Williams has served as the head coach with the Force Volleyball Club for the last seven years. She was most recently the head coach of the San Antonio Force, which followed a six-year stint as the head coach of the Corpus Christi Force, including the 2022 17 crossfire team, which qualified for nationals.
"I am excited about Morgan joining the Lion family," Morales said. "Morgan's experience and knowledge will help our young student-athletes grow not just on the volleyball court, but in their lives.
"She coaches with an unwavering passion and truly cares about her players. She brings such a positive energy to our program, and I am excited to have her help lead our program to amazing heights."
For the Force Volleyball Club, Williams organized, strategized, and implemented practice plans as well as leading and providing guidance on and off the court maintaining a positive and empowering atmosphere for female athletes.
"I am thrilled to join the A&M-Commerce staff," said Williams. "There is no doubt it's an exciting time to be a Lion. As we transition into the world of Division I, I am grateful for the opportunity to be a small part of the future of A&M-Commerce volleyball."
Williams played both indoor and beach volleyball at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. She was a two-time Southland Conference champion in indoor volleyball and part of the first two beach volleyball teams for the Islanders.
A 2019 graduate of A&M-Corpus Christi, Williams received her bachelor of arts in business communication.
