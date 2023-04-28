Texas A&M University-Commerce has moved up the starting time for Friday's home softball doubleheader against Northwestern Louisiana.
Instead of 5 and 7 p.m., the games have moved up to 3 and 5 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather. Saturday's final game of the series is still set for noon at the John Cain Family Softball Complex in Commerce.
Julia Sanchez pitched Lions to a pair of wins over Incarnate Word in the Lions' last series. Sanchez earned the Southland Conference pitcher of the week award after shutting out Incarnate Word twice in 14 innings for a pair of 1-0 conference home wins this past weekend.
Sanchez, a sophomore from Houston, threw her first no-hitter for the Lions in a 1-0 victory in game one of the series. She walked one and struck out three.
After Incarnate Word took game two 5-1, Sanchez returned the next day to fire a two-hitter in the Lions' 1-0 victory. She walked three and fanned five.
"What a great week by Julia," said Lions coach Brittany Miller. "We have relied on her to be our ace down the stretch, and she stepped up today when we needed the series win. We also had timely hits offensively that helped us win the series and stay alive for the postseason."
The Lions improved to 3-15 in Southland play and are three games back of seventh place, which is the final spot in the Southland tournament, with six games to go.
Northwestern State is 23-20 for the season and 9-9 in conference play, tied for third place with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Houston Christian.
The Lions also have a three-game road series left from May 5-6 in Beaumont against Lamar.
