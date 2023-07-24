KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team received the Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for the third straight year, while two Lions were also named to the Honors Court.
The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize men’s basketball programs that completed the 2022-23 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. Over 300 programs in all divisions of men’s college basketball received the award this year and A&M-Commerce was one of only two schools from the Southland Conference to receive this honor.
Additionally, graduated seniors Alex Peavy (Smithson Valley) and Luka Vasic (Pirot, Serbia) were named to the NABC Honors Court. Both have also been recognized as academic all-district scholars and Peavy was also named to the Southland all-academic team.
Peavy was a health kinesiology and sport studies major, while Vasic was a business administration major.
Peavy appeared in all 33 games last season for the Lions, averaging 16.9 minutes per game. He averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds and blocked 19 shots, second best on the team.
Vasic also appeared in all 33 games, averaging 14.5 minutes. He averaged 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds and shot .449 from the field.
The Lions finished fifth in the conference standings last season with a 9-9 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.