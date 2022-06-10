ATLANTA — The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has announced its first three games of the inaugural season in Division I as part of the Georgia State Multi-Team-Event in Atlanta on Nov. 18-20.
“We’re excited to compete in the multi-team event hosted by Georgia State in the first part of our season,” said coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “The three teams we face are a good test as we get ready for the Southland Conference schedule.”
The Lions take on the hosts Georgia State, UNC-Asheville, and Eastern Kentucky in the four-team multi-team event hosted by the Panthers at the brand new GSU Convocation Center.
Georgia State is under direction of first-year coach Jonas Hayes, who arrived in Atlanta after leading Xavier, as interim head coach, to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) championship last season. Eastern Kentucky was a top-20 team in scoring and 3-point field goals made nationally last season, while Asheville competed in the 2022 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tournament.
The full schedule of the 2022-23 season for the Lions will be released later this summer. A&M-Commerce competes in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference for the first time this winter.
Full schedule for the Georgia State MTE is below, the times will be released at a later date.
Georgia State
Multi-Team Event Basketball
Friday, Nov. 18
Game 1 — Eastern Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Game 2 — ASHEVILLE VS. A&M-COMMERCE
Saturday, Nov. 19
Game 1 — A&M-COMMERCE VS GEORGIA STATE
Game 2 — Asheville vs Eastern Kentucky
Sunday, Nov. 20
Game 1 — A&M-COMMERCE VS EASTERN KENTUCKY
Game 2— Asheville vs Georgia State
