CANYON — Both Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams finished in third place in the 2021 Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with multiple notable performances and more records falling.
The highlight of the meet for the Lions in the men’s high jump, when Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) once again re-wrote the record books, with a top clearance of 2.30 meters (7-6 ½). This is the second-highest clearance in the world this season, the second-highest in NCAA Division II and Lone Star Conference history, and another Sri Lankan national record and South Asian record. This also ties him on this year’s collegiate performance list with LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison and extends his school record.
Also in the field events, Candesha Scott (Grenada) extended her own school record in the women’s javelin throw with a gold medal effort of 47.96 meters (157-4), ranked fifth in Division II this season. Her countryman Josh Boateng (Grenada) was the gold medalist in the men’s discus throw with a long toss of 57.66 meters (189-2).
When the running events fired up, the Lion men immediately took center stage, as the 4x100-meter relay team of Malcolm Woods, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman and Delan Edwin set a new meet record and school record in 39.64 seconds. This is the new fastest time in the nation in Division II.
Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) continued yet another dominating meet with a win in the women’s 400 hurdles at 1:00.39. She then anchored the gold medal-winning 4x400 relay team along with Danielle Nicholson, Ro’Nisha Simpson and Atiana Alexander, taking the title in 3:47.51. Svaerd won the gold medal in all three events in which she was entered. She also accomplished that same feat at this year’s indoor meet, going 6-for-6 in gold medals this year.
The meet closed with the men’s 4x400 meter relay team of Dakari Hill, Conner Stockerl, Gage Marshall and Jordan Hollis winning the gold medal in 3:11.70.
Nicholson had a strong overall meet, as she was on the silver-medal winning 4x100 relay team and also won the silver in the 400 at 56.45.
J.T. Smith was the silver medalist in the men’s 100 at 10.30, with Edwin taking bronze at 10.40.
The Lions are now preparing for the NCAA Division II National Championships on May 27-29 in Allendale, Michigan.
