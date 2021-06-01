ALLENDALE, Mich. — High jumper Ushan Perera and the 4x100-meter relay team won national titles to lead Texas A&M University-Commerce at the NCAA Division II men’s national outdoor track and field championships.
In chilly and windy conditions, Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) took the gold medal in the men’s high jump with a top clearance of 2.17 meters (7-1 ½”). He is the first Lion to claim the national championship in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
The 4x100 relay team of Malcolm Woods (Sachse), J.T. Smith (Klein Oak), Andre Norman (Celina) and Delan Edwin (St. Lucia) claimed the gold medal with a time of 39.69 seconds. They became the first relay team to win an NCAA outdoor championship for the Lions, as well as the first 4x100 meter (or equivalent) relay to win a national title in any division.
This was the Lions’ 11th Division II outdoor event championship. The Lions now have 20 outdoor titles in all divisions and 26 overall event championships between the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) claimed the silver medal in the men’s discus throw with a long toss of 55.39 meters (181-8). This is his top finish in a national event and his second all-American finish in the discus after placing eighth in 2019.
The Lions took seven more points in the 100-meter dash as Smith placed fifth at 10.42 and Edwin finished sixth at 10.45.
Three Lions earned second-team All-American status with top-12 finishes in their events. Micky Ferdinand (Micoud, St. Lucia) placed ninth in the high jump at 2.00 meters (6-6 ¾). Smith placed 12th in the preliminary round of the 200-meter dash at 21.59 and Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) placed 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 9:37.02.
The Lions finished seventh in the team standings with 35 points as host Grand Valley State won with 76 points. Lone Star Conference members West Texas A&M and Angelo State finished second and third.
NCAA Division II
National Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Allendale, Michigan
Men’s team standings
1. Grand Valley State 76
2. West Texas A&M 55
3. Angelo State 43
4. Ashland 37
4. Pittsburg State 37
6. Colorado School of Mines 36
7. Texas A&M-Commerce 35
8. Missouri Southern 33
9. Tiffin 32
10. Southern Connecticut St. 25
