Both Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball teams wrapped up the regular season with victories on Saturday in Odessa and will next head into the Lone Star Conference tournament.
The 24-3 Lion women, who’d moved up to No. 1 in the NCAA Division II rankings, rolled to a 92-59 win over UT Permian Basin. The Lions completed LSC play at 12-3, tying for second place with Texas Woman’s University, and will head into the LSC tournament as the No. 3 seed.
The Lion women earned a bye in the first round of the tournament and are scheduled to play next at noon on Friday in the quarterfinals at the Comerica Center in Frisco. They’ll play the winner of the first-round game between No. 11 Eastern New Mexico and No. 6 Cameron University of Oklahoma.
The Lion men won 87-81 over UT Permian Basin to wrap up the regular season at 17-7 and conference play with a 9-5 record. The Lions tied for fourth place and will head into the LSC tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Lions are scheduled to play at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against Texas A&M-Kingsville, the No. 12 seed.
The A&M-Commerce-A&M-Kingsville winner advances to the quarterfinals to play No. 4 St. Mary’s at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
The Lion women shot 53.1% from the field and 90% from the free throw line against UTPB as they topped the 90-point mark for the eighth time this season.
Chania Wright and Dyani Robinson both pumped in 20 points to lead the Lion women while Laila Lawrence tossed in 12 and DesiRay Kernal and Symmone James both added 10.
UTPB’s women shot 37.3% from the field and lost 20 turnovers. Alexus Wykoff led the Falcons with 17 points and Ogechi Nwodo added 10.
The Lion men outscored UTPB 51-45 in the second half after the two teams tied 36-36 at halftime.
The Lions spread the points around among Demarcus Demonia (17), Alphonso Willis (14), Carson Tuttle (13), Jairus Roberson (12) and Rodney Brown (10).
Miles Daniels, who was 6-of-10 from 3-point range, led the Falcons and all scorers with 29 points. Lemmie Howard was next with 20 points, DaJuan Jones added 11 and Jordan Horn tossed in 10.
This will be the 132nd men’s basketball game between A&M-Commerce and A&M-Kingsville and possbily the last because the Lions are moving into the Southland Conference next season. A&M-Commerce leads the series 76-55, including a 77-56 win over A&M-Kingsville on Jan. 27 in Commerce.
2022 Lone Star Conference
Women’s Basketball Tournament
Tuesday
First round
No. 12 Arkansas-Fort Smith at No. 5 Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Eastern New Mexico at No. 6 Cameron. 6 p.m.
No. 10 Midwestern State at No. 7 UT Tyler, 5:15 p.m.
No. 9 Texas A&M International at No. 8 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7 p.m.
Friday
Quarterfinals
Comerica Center, Frisco
Noon — No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Women 6-11 winner
2:30 p.m. — No. 2 Texas Woman’s vs. Women 7-10 winner
6 p.m. — No. 1 West Texas A&M vs. Women 8-9 winner
8:30 p.m. — No. 4 Angelo State vs. Women 5-12 winner
Men’s Basketball Tournament
Tuesday
First round
No. 12 Texas A&M-Kingsville at No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce, 7 p.m.
No. 11 UT Tyler at No. 6 Midwestern State, 7 p.m.
No. 10 UT Permian Basin at No. 7 Angelo State, 7 p.m.
No. 9 St. Edward’s at No. 8 Arkansas-Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Comerica Center, Frisco
Thursday
SESSION ONE
Noon — Dallas Baptist vs. Men 6-11 winner
2:30 p.m — No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. Men 7-10 winner
6 p.m. — No. 1 Lubbock Christian vs. Men 8-9 winner
8:30 p.m. — No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. Men 5-12 winner
