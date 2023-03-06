McNeese 79,
A&M-C men 78
LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — Donovan Oday hit a free throw with 2.2 seconds left to give McNeese State a 79-78 win over Texas A&M University-Commerce in the first round of the Southland Conference men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.
The Lions finished with a record of 13-20 in their first season in the Southland and NCAA Division I. After being picked seventh in the preseason, the Lions finished fifth in conference play and played 23 true road games.
McNeese, now 10-22, advanced to face fourth-seeded Nicholls in the quarterfinals.
There were 16 lead changes in the game with neither side leading by more than seven points. With 3:34 left in the game, the score was level at 70, but McNeese scored the next six to take a 76-70 lead.
The Lions tied the game at 78 with 26 seconds left on a 3-pointer by C.J. Roberts , who scored the final 10 points in the game for the Lions.
The Cowboys held the ball until less than three seconds left and Oday was fouled with just 2.2 seconds left in the act of shooting. He made the first free throw and missed the second, but it was rebounded by the Cowboys, thus ending the game.
McNeese had the lead for 22 minutes and 15 seconds on Sunday and dressed just seven players for the game.
Roberts, in his final collegiate game, scored 19 points off the bench. He was 10-of-11 at the line, drawing five fouls.
Jerome Brewer, Jr. scored 17 points and Demarcus Demonia added 13. Both players pulled down five rebounds.
Romer Rosario scored 12, while Khaliq Abdul-Mateen led the team with six rebounds and scored 8 points off the bench. Alonzo Dodd dished out team-best six assists.
Christian Shumate led the victorious Cowboys and all scorers with 28 points, while Zach Scott scored 19 and Johnathan Massie added 13.
The Lions won both regular season meetings over the Cowboys by two points each coming into Sunday.
Along with Roberts, Sunday also marked the final collegiate games for Demonia, Romer Rosario, Alex Peavy and Luka Vasic.
A&M-C women 79,
Northwestern State 66
LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — DesiRay Kernal scored 27 points to lift Texas A&M University-Commerce to a 79-66 win over Northwestern State in the first round of the women’s Southland Conference basketball tournament.
The Lion women, who are now 13-18 for the season, advanced to the quarterfinals to play Incarnate Word at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.
Kernal also produced 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Lions, who rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half
Mia Deck scored 17 points and handed out three assists for the Lions.
Laila Lawrence added 14 points to go with nine rebounds.
Olivia Russell also tossed in 8 points.
Jiselle Woodson, who was 11-of-16 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line, led Northwestern State with 32 points before fouling out of the game with 46 seconds remaining.
Candice Parramore also tossed in 10 points for the 11-18 Lady Demons.
