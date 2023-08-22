STEPHENVILLE — Texas A&M University-Commerce lost a scorcher to Tarleton, 2-0 in women’s soccer on Sunday.
The temperature rose to more than 110 degrees as the Lions and the Texans met for the first time since the Texans are just in their second year of sponsoring a soccer program. The Lions fell to 0-1-1 on the season. The Texans are now 1-0-1.
The Lions will next host Tulsa on Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“The conditions were very difficult today playing on turf at Tarleton,” said coach Ashley Gordon. “However, we have to give the Tarleton team credit, they handled the conditions better than we did.”
The Texans scored their first goal in the 25th minute on a header by Sydney Rouillard. Avery Harr and Adriana Alonso-Gomez shared the assist.
Tarleton scored again in the 57th minute off the foot of Jenaya Brown on a rebound following a save by Lion goalkeeper Sophia Dean. She split time with Gillian McKenzie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.