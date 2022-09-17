Texas A&M University-Commerce will meet an old rival in non-conference football at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Huntsville.
The 1-1 Lions are taking on the 0-2 Sam Houston State Bearkats, a team they’ve played 64 times but not since 2015. The two teams were once members of the Lone Star Conference. But the Bearkats left the LSC in 2015 and the Lions left the LSC this summer.
A&M-Commerce leads the series 39-24-1 but lost the last one 38-24 at Huntsville in 2015.
The Lions are now in the Southland Conference and are playing as an NCAA Division I FCS team.
Sam Houston State was in the Southland but moved to the Western Athletic Conference. The Bearkats went 11-1 last season, reaching the second round of the FCS national playoffs before falling 42-19 to Montana State.
The Bearkats have lost 31-0 to Texas A&M and 10-3 to Northern Arizona.
A&M-Commerce opened the 2022 season with a 52-7 win over Lincoln University of California and then lost 26-25 at Tennessee State though leading by 13 points at several times in the game.
Both teams are ineligible for national rankings this season as the Lions transition from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I FCS and Sam Houston State is moving up from NCAA-I FCS to NCAA-I FBS.
Two quarterbacks took turns directing the Lions’ offense last week. Eric Rodriguez was 14-of-22 for 169 yards and two TDs and rushed for 80 yards on 14 carries. Jagger LaRoe, a transfer from Ohio State, was 5-of-9 passing for 25 yards and ran for 2 yards on two carries.
Spencer Long led the Lion rushers last week for 90 yards on 10 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown.
Adrian Armstrong caught a team-high six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and B.J. Busbee caught four for 33 yards and a TD. Armstrong leads the Lion receivers for the season with nine catches for 229 yards and four TDs. He tied a school record with three TD receptions in the win over Lincoln. One of the TD catches in that game went for 96 yards.
Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates is 27-of-54 passing for 202 yards and two interceptions and has run for a team-high 134 yards on 32 carries.
Running back Dezmon Jackson has rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries.
The Bearkats’ top receivers are Ife Adeyi (7-79), Noah Smith (7-53), and Jax Sherrard (6-43).
