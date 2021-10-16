Texas A&M University-Commerce will celebrate homecoming and try to get back in the win column in football today against Western New Mexico.
The Lone Star Conference contest is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce. KETR-FM (88.9) will broadcast the game.
A&M-Commerce, which started off the season nationally ranked, is 3-3 after falling 20-17 in overtime last week at home to Saginaw Valley State of Michigan.
Western New Mexico is 1-5. The Mustangs have lost their last five games after winning their season opener 35-17 at Adams State in Colorado. Western New Mexico has fallen 49-14 to Western Colorado, 42-14 to West Texas A&M, 27-19 to UT Permian Basin, 62-3 to Angelo State and 50-47 last week to rival Eastern New Mexico.
Last week’s loss spoiled the return of A&M-Commerce quarterback Miklo Smalls from a knee injury. Smalls missed the 2020 season with the team because of the pandemic so last week’s game was his first in two years. Smalls, who passed for 3,010 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019, went 22-of-36 passing in last week’s game for 193 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He finished with four yards rushing on 10 carries including a long gain of 10 yards.
“We were excited that Miklo came back,” said Lions coach David Bailiff.
“Miklo was a little inconsistent,” said Bailiff. “He’ll do nothing but get better. It didn’t look like the leg was bothering him at all. Uncharacteristically he throws two interceptions. That’s not like him.”
Saginaw Valley State running back Tommy Scott Jr. scored on a 6-yard run in the first overtime to overtake the Lions, who lost the coin flip and had to go first in overtime after the two teams tied 14-14 in regulation. The Lions settled for Jake Viquez’s 27-yard field goal in overtime after Smalls was sacked for a 3-yard loss on third and four from the Cardinals’ 7-yard lineScott ran around right end for the touchdown after the Lion defense was penalized twice for offsides.
A&M-Commerce’s running game struggled against the Cardinals, netting only 80 yards on 39 carries for an average gain of only 2.1 yards per carry.
“Our inability to establish a running game, you know really hurt us,” said Bailiff.
“It’s a puzzle,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out why we cannot establish a running game consistently. We’ve got five big horses up there. You know, that’s something we’ve really got to look at. What we’re doing during the week that doesn’t allow us to run the football consistently. We have some great running backs.”
Antonio Leali’ie’e leads the Lion rushers with 205 yards on 36 carries. E.J. Thompson has rushed for 200 and two TDs on 54 carries and former Greenville Lion Carandal Hale has 174 yards and two TDs on 30 carries.
Western New Mexico fell last week to rival Eastern in the Green Chile Bowl despite leading 47-36 in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Devin Larsen, a 6-3, 205-pound freshman from Gilbert, Arizona, leads the Mustangs’ offense. He’s 132-of-231 passing for 1,279 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
Josh Powell, a 5-9, 173-pound senior wide receiver from St. Louis, leads the Mustang receivers with 39 catches for 234 yards. Bryce Coleman has caught 21 for 152 and one TD. James Hoben’s caught 13 for 142 yards.
Western New Mexico’s averaging 91 yards rushing per game and 2.6 yards per carry. Coleman, a 5-9, 185-pound senior from Tucson, Arizona, leads with 251 yards and three TDs on 70 carries.
A&M-Commerce is 4-0 in the short series with the Mustangs, including victories of 62-21 in 2019, 55-7 in 2018, 52-3 in 2017 and 38-24 in 2016. The 2019 and 2017 wins over the Mustangs were on the Lions’ homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.