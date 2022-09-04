COMMERCE — It took a while for the Texas A&M University-Commerce offense to get rolling in its 2022 football season opener on Thursday night.
But once the Lions’ offense started clicking the Lions were hard to stop in a 52-7 victory over Lincoln University of Oakland, California.
A&M-Commerce, which managed only 87 yards of total offense in the first quarter, stacked up 243 in the second quarter to build a 35-0 halftime lead. The Lions wound up with a 432-165 advantage in total yards.
“Offensively, we know we’ve just got to get more in a rhythm,” said Lions coach David Baliff. “We didn’t have much intensity at the start of that game and that’s something we’ve got to start fast.”
The Lions didn’t score on their first two possessions but started cashing in after veteran Eric Rodriguez spelled newcomer Jagger LaRoe at quarterback. Rodriguez led the Lions to a touchdown on their third possession, a four-play, 40-yard drive that included a 22-yard completion from Rodriguez to Koby Leavatts and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong.
Max Epps then sparked the Lions with a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“I told two people before the game that I was going to catch a pick-six,” said Epps, who is a sophomore from Spring Dekaney. “My brother and my mom.”
The Lion defense made two stops near their goal line when the Oaklanders passed up field goal attempts to go for it on fourth down. The Lions stopped them both times.
“I really thought defensively we came out extremely fast and matched their intensity,” said Bailiff. “I was really proud of that defense.”
Adrian Amstrong then gave the Lions a three-touchdown cushion when he scored on a 96-yard pass from Rodriguez on the third play of the second quarter. The Lions went on to dominate that period.
“But when the offense scored seven and Maxwell turned around and got that pick-six, that’s when I think the momentum started to turn,” said Baliliff. “And then the offensive line started to play a whole lot more physical. We had some nice drives. I know one our drives was a nine-play drive. That’s good to see.”
Rodriguez, who is a sophomore from Fort Bend Travis, went 12-of-16 passing for 269 yards and five touchdowns and he ran for 38 yards on seven carries.
“I thought E-Rod did a great job of moving that offense and making some plays with his feet,” said Bailiff.
Rodriguez said he felt comfortable at quarterback.
“I felt very comfortable,” he said. “The o-line, the receivers, made it real easy. They made my job easy.”
Rodriguez’s other touchdown passes went for 21 yards again to Armstrong and 13 yards to B.J. Busbee.
Armstrong, who is a 6-6, 189-pound sophomore from Dallas Bishop Dunne, finished with three catches for 134 yards, all of them touchdowns to tie the single-came school receiving record.
DeMareus Hosey finished with four catches for 48 yards, Jaden Proctor had three for 53 and Busbee wound up with two for 30.
Christian Shaw also returned a fumble 30 yards for a Lion touchdown and Emmanuel Adagbon booted a 21-yard field goal.
The Lion defense missed a third TD opportunity when Champ Mathis’ 50-yard fumble return was called back because of a penalty.
“Everything we did bad defensively was self-inflicted,” said Baliff. “It was all self-inflicted. We get a fumble where the guy rips away the ball but we had a defensive lineman lined up in the neutral zone. That took points off the board. Those are the things we’re have to work on. Being more disciplined defensively.”
Lincoln scored its only touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Otis Weah that followed a 60-yard completion from quarterback Rhett Reilly to Lamar Housley.
Reilly wound up 8-of-18 passing for 75 yards.
Warren Robinson led the Lion defense with seven tackles. Jaheim Lowe finished with six. Dee Walker, Kion Hurd and Clifford Funderburk all recorded five tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.