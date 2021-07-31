Led by quarterback Miklo Smalls and defensive back-kick returner Dominique Ramsey, Texas A&M-Commerce was the top choice to win the Lone Star Conference football title in the 2021 LSC preseason poll announced Monday.
The league’s preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches and sports information directors, plus various media representatives from throughout the region.
A&M-Commerce earned first-place votes on 15 of the 23 ballots for 175 total points.
Angelo State received two first-place nods to finish second with 152 points, while West Texas A&M ranked third with 125 points and one top vote.
UT Permian Basin, with five first-place nods, and Midwestern State tied for fourth with 112 points each. Eastern New Mexico (60), Texas A&M-Kingsville (59), and Western New Mexico (33) rounded out the poll.
Smalls and Ramsey were chosen as the LSC’s preseason players of the Year for 2021.
Smalls earned offensive player of the year honors, while Ramsey received defensive player of the year recognition.
Smalls, a 6-2 redshirt junior quarterback from Plano East, played in all 13 games in 2019 with 244 completions, 3,010 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed a team-high 124 times for 488 yards and three touchdowns to garner second-team All-LSC acclaim.
With 13 votes, Smalls was the top choice in front of six others who received votes.
Ramsey, a 5-9, redshirt senior defensive back from Converse Judson, earned three All-American honors and was named first-team All-LSC as a safety and return specialist in 2019. He ranked first in the LSC and sixth in Division II in kickoff return average at 32.4 yards per return, and third in the LSC and 13th in the nation in punt return average at 12.6 yards per return. Ramsey also had 39 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, and two tackles for loss on defense. He was also named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Football Team.
Ramsey received five votes for preseason acclaim over eight others that collected votes.
The season kicks off on Sept. 2 and the LSC has eight teams set to compete in 2021. Each team will play seven conference games to determine the LSC champion.
The 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The LSC did not sponsor a spring season in the sport of football.
Lone Star Conference
Preseason Football Poll
First-place votes total points
1. Texas A&M-Commerce (15) 175
2. Angelo State (2) 152
3. West Texas A&M (1) 125
T4. UT Permian Basin (5) 112
T4. Midwestern State 112
6. Eastern New Mexico 60
7. Texas A&M-Kingsville 59
8, Western New Mexico 33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.