They went 46-7 over their last seven football seasons in the Lone Star Conference for a winning percentage of .868.
So how will the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions do in their first season of Southland Conference play as they move up from NCAA Division II to I?
Well, it could be rough according to a prediction made by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” The magazine, which predicts the finish of high school districts and college conferences, picked the Lions to finish sixth of six teams in the Southland.
Southeastern Louisiana, which went 9-4 last season and 6-2 in the Southland, was picked to finish first ahead of Louisiana teams Nicolls State (6-5, 5-3), McNeese (4-7, 3-5) and Northwestern State (3-8, 3-5), plus Houston Baptist (0-11, 0-8).
The magazine cited an injury last season to quarterback Miklo Smalls derailing “what was expected to be a run to the national title in the Lions’ final year in Division II.”
The Lions, who had won the NCAA Division II title, went 7-4 in 2021 and 5-2 in the Lone Star Conference and were not invited to the NCAA Division II national playoffs.
The magazine story mentions transfers Jagger LaRoe (Ohio State) and Zadock Dinkelmann (Texas A&M-Kingsville) at quarterback. Dinklemann threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Armstrong for the winning points in the offense’s 34-32 victory over the defense in the Lions’ Blue and Gold spring game.
Eric Rodriguez, one of the Lions’ quarterbacks last year, scored in that spring game as did B.J. Busbee, Reggie Branch and Koby Leavatts.
Justice Williams recovered a fumble on defense for a touchdown in that gme and Jewelz Demps intercepted a pass.
A&M-Commerce went 5-2, 7-1, 7-1, 7-1, 8-1, 6-0 and 6-1 in its last seven seasons in the LSC and had season records of 7-4, 11-3, 10-3, 14-1, 11-2, 8-4 and 9-3.
The Lions are to open the season at home on Sept. 1 against Lincoln (California). They are to play on Sept. 10 at Tennesse Tech and Sept. 17 at Sam Houston State. They’ll be back at home for a Sept. 24 game against North American before opening Southland Conference play on Oct. 8 at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.
Their conference home games are on Oct. 15 against McNeese, Oct. 22 against Houston Baptist for homecoming and Nov. 5 against Northwestern State. They are also to play at Nicholls on Oct. 29 in Thibodeux, Louisiana and for a rematch at Houston Baptist on Nov. 12.
A&M-Commerce has played some of the Southland teams in the past. The Lions are 4-4-1 against Southeastern Louisiana with the last game in 2009. They are 1-0 against Houston Baptist including a 55-21 victory in 2013. The Lions are 1-1 against McNeese, with the last game in 1971. Northwestern Louisiana leads the series with the Lions, 17-10-2 with the last game in 2008.
