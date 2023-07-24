FRISCO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is predicted to finish sixth in the Southland Conference during the 2023 season.
The preseason poll, which is voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors, was released on Monday morning as part of the 2023 Southland Conference Media Day.
The Lions went 3-3 in SLC play last season, including a road win over nationally-ranked and co-conference champion, Southeastern Louisiana, which edged out national semifinalist Incarnate Word for the top spot in this year’s poll.
Placing third, fourth and fifth in the voting were Louisiana universities McNeese, Nicholls and Northwestern State.
A&M-Commerce received 33 votes in the poll for sixth place, finishing ahead of Lamar and Houston Christian.
Incarnate Word, which finished 12-2 overall, tied for first in the conference last year at 5-1.
Northwestern State, 4-7 overall, wound up third at 4-2.
The Lions tied for third at 3-3 with Nicholls, a 3-8 team overall. The Lions finished at 5-6.
McNeese went 2-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference last season. Houston Christian and Lamar both went 1-5.
Four Lions also earned preseason all-conference honors in Max Epps (Spring Dekaney), Sean-Krystoff King (Humble Summer Creek), Daryion Taylor (Humble Atascocita), and Leon Young (Cedar Hill).
This season marks the first under coach Clint Dolezel, a former Lion quarterback who was a standout quarterback and head coach in indoor professional football.
The Lions begin their second season in NCAA Division I FCS on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. inside Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. Southland play also begins at home, against McNeese on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Season tickets, tailgate spots and reserved parking spots are now on sale for the four home games during the 2023 season and can be purchased at LionAthletics.com/Tickets.
The Lions were the 2017 NCAA Division II national champions in football before moving up to NCAA Division I.
2023 Southland Conference
Football Preseason Poll
(First place votes) Total
1. Southeastern La. (9) 93
2. Incarnate Word (7) 91
3. McNeese La. 65
4. Nicholls La. 62
5. Northwestern State La. 52
6. A&M-COMMERCE 33
7. Lamar 28
8. Houston Christian 24
